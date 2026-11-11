My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: Inside Opening Night of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES on Broadway
Here There Are Blueberries will run through January 10 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.
The best of Broadway was at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Monday night, where Here There Are Blueberries officially opened. Based on real events, Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these historical photographs – what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own humanity. Check out photos of the cast on the big night below!
The ensemble cast features Scott Barrow (Here There Are Blueberries at NYTW, The Laramie Project Cycle), Michelle Beck (A Raisin in the Sun, Hurricane Diane), two-time Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris (Assassins, Fun Home), three-time OBIE Award winner Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America, Wit), Delia Cunningham (national tours of Here There Are Blueberries and Ivo van Hove's A View from the Bridge), Brandon Flynn (Kowalski, “13 Reasons Why”), Tony Award nominee Montego Glover (An American Daughter, Memphis), and Tony Award nominee Conrad Ricamora (Oh, Mary!; Fire Island). Understudies for the production are Jeanne Sakata, Anna Shafer, Marrick Smith and Grant James Varjas.
The play was devised by longtime company members Scott Barrow, Frances Uku, Grant James Varjas, Amy Marie Seidel, and the members of Tectonic Theater Project. Other Tectonic company members in the Broadway cast include Chalfant, Cunningham, Sakata, Shafer, and Smith.
Here There Are Blueberries begins with an extraordinary real-life mystery. In 2007, an album of Nazi-era photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. The photographs weren’t like any that had been seen before. As curators unraveled the truth behind the images, the album soon made headlines and ignited a debate that reverberated far beyond the museum walls.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Brandon Flynn, Kathleen Chalfont, Michelle Beck, Montego Glover, Conrad Ricamora, Delia Cunningham, Michael Cerveris and Scott Barrow
Julio Torres and Brandon Flynn
Peter Wesley Jensen and Conrad Ricamora
Alex Gould, Jay Stull, Benjamin Pelteson and Ryan Spahn
Brandon Flynn and his parents
Julio Torres
Kathleen Chalfont and Judy Cohen
Sara J. Bloomfield and Montego Glover
Dr. Rebecca Erbelding and Delia Cunningham
Brian Lee and Danya Lee
Brian Lee, Moises Kaufman and Danya Lee
Brian Lee, Matt Joslyn, Danya Lee, Amanda Gronich and Moises Kaufman
Kathleen Chalfont and family
Kathleen Chalfont and Granddaughter
Jeffrey M. Wilson, Wendy Orshan and Eric Armstrong
Brandon Flynn, Kathleen Chalfont, Michelle Beck, Montego Glover, Conrad Ricamora, Delia Cunningham, Michael Cerveris
Jacob Russell, Erin Gioia Albrecht and Sidney Rubinowicz
Stephen Simpson
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