August Wilson's Seven Guitars officially opened on November 23 at Lincoln Center Theater's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the production has already extended its run by one week due to popular demand and will now play through January 17, 2027. Check out photos from the show's opening night below!

Read the reviews for Seven Guitars here.

The revival stars Chanté Adams as Ruby, Russell Hornsby as Floyd "Schoolboy" Barton, Kristolyn Lloyd as Vera, Michael Potts as Red Carter, Roslyn Ruff as Louise, John Douglas Thompson as Hedley and Daniel J. Watts as Canewell.

Set in 1940s Pittsburgh, Seven Guitars follows blues musician Floyd "Schoolboy" Barton as he attempts to reclaim his relationship with the woman he loves and pursue a better future. Through the stories and experiences of his friends and neighbors, Wilson explores ambition, masculinity, community and the challenges facing Black Americans.

Santiago-Hudson has a longstanding connection to Wilson's work, having won his first Tony Award for his performance in the original 1996 Broadway production of Seven Guitars. He also directed the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of Jitney and received a Tony nomination for his performance in Joe Turner's Come and Gone.

The creative team includes choreographer Kenneth L. Roberson, scenic designer Michael Carnahan, Costume Designer Karen Perry, lighting designer Rui Rita, sound designer Justin Ellington, hair and wig designer Nikiya Mathis and original music by Junior Mack.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

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