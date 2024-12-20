News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Hozier Visits HADESTOWN on Broadway

 Hadestown’s current Persephone, Grammy Award winner Allison Russell has toured with Hozier for years.

By: Dec. 20, 2024
Last night, Grammy Award nominee, Hozier, attended Hadestown on Broadway. See photos here!  

Hadestown’s current Persephone, Grammy Award winner Allison Russell has toured with Hozier for years, and was on tour with him up until she join the Broadway cast. Watch Russell perform 'Living It Up' in the production HERE

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.

Photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds

