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Photos: HADESTOWN North American Tour Releases New Images

The cast features Jose Contreras as Orpheus, Hawa Kamara as Eurydice and more.

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​You can now check out new production photos of the North American Tour of HADESTOWN. Currently, the touring cast stars Nickolaus Colón as Hades, Jose Contreras as Orpheus, Rudy Foster as Hermes, Hawa Kamara as Eurydice, and Namisa Mdlalose Bizana as Persephone.

The Fates are played by Gia Keddy, Miriam Navarrete, and Jayna Wescoatt. The Workers Chorus features Travis Darghali, Lilli Doll, Mya Lynae, Ben Raanan, and Ty Shay. Swings for the tour include Vanessa Dominguez, Tyler Ray Lewis, Jadon Lopez and Julia Schick.

The winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, HADESTOWN is the most honored show of the 2018-2019 Broadway season. In addition to the Tony and Grammy Awards, it has been honored with four Drama Desk Awards, six Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical, and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.

Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade


Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Buy Tickets to Hadestown (Non-Equity)

More on this show: HADESTOWN to Offer Digital Lottery Tickets for $39 at Bass Performance Hall · 6/1/2026



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