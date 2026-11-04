Photos: GEORGE BALANCHINE'S THE NUTCRACKER Returns to New York City Ballet

New York City Ballet will open its annual season of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker on Friday, November 27 at 8pm at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

The 2026-27 season of the holiday classic, sponsored by Travelers, will conclude on Sunday, January 3, 2027, with a special Sensory-Friendly Performance.

New York City Ballet's (NYCB) acclaimed production of Balanchine's masterpiece, which premiered on February 2, 1954, helped to establish The Nutcracker and its score as perennial favorites in the United States, evident by the now countless versions of the ballet performed all over the country. NYCB's beloved production is seen by more than 100,000 people annually.

'For the 15th consecutive year, we are delighted and grateful that The Travelers Companies, Inc. has joined New York City Ballet once again as the generous sponsor of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker. This is a tradition worth celebrating as we present our annual engagement of this classic production which has been a cherished part of the holiday season in New York City since 1954,' said Katherine Brown, New York City Ballet Executive Director.

'We are proud to support New York City Ballet for a fifteenth consecutive year,' said Lisa Caputo, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing, Communications & Customer Experience Officer at Travelers. 'Our sponsorship reflects our admiration for the artistry of the Company and its commitment to welcoming audiences of all ages. George Balanchine's The Nutcracker has become a fixture of the holiday season in New York, and we are pleased to help bring it to the stage once again.'

Set to Peter Ilyitch Tschaikovsky's glorious score, George Balanchine's The Nutcracker features choreography by Balanchine, scenery by Rouben Ter-Arutunian, costumes by Karinska, and lighting by Mark Stanley, after the original design by Ronald Bates. The production features the Company's entire roster of more than 150 dancers and musicians, as well as more than 120 children, in two alternating casts, from the School of American Ballet, the official school of New York City Ballet.

Highlights of this world-renowned holiday production include a one-ton Christmas tree that grows from 16 to 41 feet, an onstage snowstorm, and hundreds of elaborate costumes, including one for Mother Ginger that measures 9 feet wide and weighs 85 pounds. The production's grand finale involves one million watts of lighting, the most used in any New York City Ballet production.

Tickets for performances from November 27, 2026 through January 3, 2027 are currently on sale online at nycballet.com, in person at the theater box office, and by phone at (212) 496-0600. New York City Ballet also offers a Sweet Seat VIP Package, which includes premium seating, a complimentary souvenir book, and for every two Sweet Seat tickets purchased, a coupon for one complimentary keepsake photo taken onsite at the theater. The David H. Koch Theater is located on the Lincoln Center Plaza at Columbus Avenue and 63rd Street.

SENSORY-FRIENDLY PERFORMANCE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 3, 2027

On Sunday, January 3 at 1pm, NYCB will present a sensory-friendly performance of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker, designed to provide a relaxed and inclusive environment where audiences with disabilities, including those with autism, can enjoy a ballet performance. Slight modifications to the social and sensory environment include a relaxed entry and exit policy, adjustments to lighting and sound levels, designated break areas throughout the theater, additional event staffing to assist with audience needs, and pre-visit resources.

Tickets for the Sensory-Friendly Performance start at $59 and are available online, in person at the theater box office, and by phone at (212) 496-0600. For additional information visit: nycballet.com/sensoryfriendly.

PUBLIC EDUCATION PROGRAMS FOR ALL AUDIENCES

This December, New York City Ballet will also present a series of public programs for children, teens, and adults designed to give audiences a closer look at the Company's repertory and artists.

FAMILY SATURDAYS: DECEMBER 19, 2026

On Saturday, December 19, 2026 from 11am-12pm, NYCB will present a one-hour Family Saturdays program featuring excerpts from George Balanchine's The Nutcracker, performed by Company dancers and members of the NYCB orchestra. Hosted by Unity Phelan, Principal Dancer and Family Saturdays Co-Creative Director, the presentation will explore the story, choreography, music, and costumes of the holiday classic in a one-hour interactive program designed for children and adults ages 5 and up. Family Saturdays tickets start at $29 per person and are required for infants, children, and adults. Priority seating for American Sign Language Interpretation is available for all Family Saturdays presentations. Tickets are currently on sale online at nycballet.com, in person at the theater box office, and by phone at (212) 496-0600.

MOVEMENT WORKSHOPS

The season will also include a series of in-person Movement Workshops held in NYCB's rehearsal studios at Lincoln Center. These will include:

Children's Workshops for children ages 5 to 7 on Saturday, December 5 from 12:30-1:15pm, Sunday, December 6 from 11:30am-12:15pm, and Saturday, December 19 from 12:30-1:15pm.

In Motion workshop for children ages 8 to 12 on Sunday, December 6 from 11:30am-12:15pm.

Ballet Essentials workshops for teens and adults on Saturday, December 5 from 10:30-11:45am and Monday, December 14 from 6:30-7:45pm.

Ballet Connections workshop for older adults on Monday, December 14 from 4:30-5:45pm.

Children's Access Workshop for children with physical disabilities ages 4 to 12 on Saturday, December 12 from 11:00am-12:00pm.

Autism-Friendly Access Workshops for children ages 4 to 12 with autism or other sensory needs on Sunday, December 6 from 10:00-11:00am and Saturday, December 12 from 1:00-2:00pm.

Movement Workshop tickets range from $8 to $36. For tickets and additional information visit nycballet.com/educate/public-programs and nycballet.com/educate/access-programs.

Photo Credit: Erin Baiano



New York City Ballet's production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

New York City Ballet's production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

New York City Ballet's production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

New York City Ballet's production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

New York City Ballet's production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker

Indiana Woodward

Harrison Coll and students of the School of American Ballet

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