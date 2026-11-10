Photos: First Look at TRAITORZ: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Off-Broadway

You can now get a first look at production photos for TRAITORZ: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY, an unauthorized musical parody of the popular reality competition series "The Traitors" featuring book and lyrics by Tim Murray, the comedian seen on the 2025 Tony Awards and music by Ben Fankhauser. The production is directed by Alan Kliffer and Tim Murray. Performances began November 4, 2026 with opening night on November 13, 2026 at St. Luke's Theater.

Traitors: The Unauthorized Musical Parody features Dylan Adler as Alan Cumming, Sean McManus as Patti LuPone, Daniel Barrett as Liza Minnelli, Becca Kötte as Jennifer Coolidge, Jeffrey Omura as Jesus, and Rachel Schur, most recently seen as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway, as Britney Spears. The cast also includes DeShawn Bowens and Cassidy Stoner as standbys.

A cast of impressionists brings together an unlikely lineup of celebrity contestants, portraying Jennifer Coolidge, Britney Spears, Ozzy Osbourne, Liza Minnelli, Morgan Freeman, Patti LuPone, Jesus of Nazareth (obviously), and, of course, Alan Cumming. At every performance, audience members will join the cast onstage to play the game. But will you be a Traitor or a Faithful?

Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel

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