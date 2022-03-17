Photo/Video: First Look at Sean Hayes, Ben Rappaport & More in GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR

Good Night, Oscar appears at Goodman Theatre now through April 17; opening night is Monday, March 21.

Over the course of a four-hour release from a mental ward, and in front of thousands on live TV, the irrepressible and witty Oscar Levant, played by Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actor Sean Hayes, lays bare the necessity of insanity in the making of brilliant work and the cost he is willing to pay to entertain the masses. Director Lisa Peterson's production also features Emily Bergl (June Levant), Ben Rappaport (Jack Paar), Peter Grosz (Bob Sarnoff), Ethan Slater (Max Weinbaum), Tramell Tillman (Alvin Finney) and John Zdrojeski (George Gershwin).

Halfway into the 20th century finds Americans glued to their TVs as Jack Paar's amusing and always unpredictable banter echoes across living rooms. One night, he is joined by the equally unbridled pianist and character actor Oscar Levant. During an evening of witty one-liners-"there's a fine line between genius and insanity; I have erased this line"- Good Night, Oscar explores the nexus of humor and heartbreak, the ever-dwindling distinction between exploitation and entertainment, and the high cost of baring one's soul for public consumption.

Tickets ($25 - 112, subject to change) are now available at GoodmanTheatre.org/Oscar or by phone at 312.443.3800.