You can now get a first look at production photos of the new Broadway musical Galileo, starring Raúl Esparza in his return to Broadway for the first time in 14 years. Galileo will officially open on Sunday, December 6 at the Shubert Theatre. See photos!

Inspired by the life of the groundbreaking astronomer and scientist, Galileo stars Esparza, Jeremy Kushnier, and Joy Woods, with a book by Danny Strong and an original score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner. Galileo is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer and choreographed by Tony Award nominee David Neumann.

Alongside Esparza, Kushnier and Woods, Galileo features Bradley Dean, Jordon Lee Garcia, and Javier Muñoz, with an ensemble including Gabrielle Elisabeth, Adam Halpin, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Terica Marie, Rob Marnell, Alexander Mendoza, Ramone Nelson, Matty Palmer, Chase Peacock, David Rowen, Madeleine Spacapan, Erica Sweany, and swings Nicci Claspell, Ninako Donville, Cameron Johnson, Michał Kołaczkowski, and Noah Plomgren. Michael Park alternates as 'Galileo Galilei' at certain performances.

When luminary Galileo (Esparza) peers into the heavens, what he sees challenges humanity's understanding of the world. Unwilling to deny the truth, Galileo finds himself in a fight with the most powerful institution on Earth.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman



Raúl Esparza

Raúl Esparza

Raúl Esparza and Jeremy Kushnier

Raúl Esparza and Cast

Raúl Esparza and Cast

Joy Woods and Raúl Esparza

Jordon Lee Garcia and Joy Woods

Raúl Esparza and cast



Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman.

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