You can now get a first look at photos for the Broadway production of Now You See Me Live. Now You See Me Live is now in performances and will play a limited Broadway engagement through January 3, 2027 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Starring as the "The Horsemen" on Broadway are escapologist Gabriella Lester (South Africa), illusionist James More (England), illusionist Darcy Oake (Canada), and mentalist Matthew Pomeroy (England). They'll be joined by special guest performers Eden Choi, the Korean magician best-known as a 2025 "Britain's Got Talent" semi-finalist (appearing November 11 – November 29 only) and Korean magician Yollin Lee, who was named The Magic Circle's Stage Magician of the Year in Manipulation in 2024 (appearing December 1– January 3 only).

For a strictly limited engagement, four world-class illusionists will unite as The Horsemen, transforming the magic of the films into a live stage spectacle with never-before-seen feats of wonder. Collectively, these illusionists have performed thousands of shows in hundreds of cities, including sell-out residencies on Broadway and across Australia, Asia and Las Vegas.

Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel

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