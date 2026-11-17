Tony Award and multiple Olivier Award-winning director/producer Jamie Lloyd is back on Broadway this season with his critically acclaimed production of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing starring Tony Award nominee, Olivier Award winner, and Golden Globe Award winner Tom Hiddleston as ‘Benedick’ and three-time Olivier Award nominee, Standard Theatre Award winner, and Golden Globe Award nominee Hayley Atwell in her Broadway debut as ‘Beatrice.’

The cast also includes Mara Huf as ‘Hero,’ Mika Onyx Johnson as ‘Borachio,’ Gerald Kyd as ‘Don Pedro,’ Forbes Masson as ‘Leonato,’ Phillip Olagoke as ‘Friar Francis,’ Mason Alexander Park as ‘Margaret,’ James Phoon as ‘Claudio,’ and Tim Steed as ‘Don John’, with understudies Franklin Bongjio, Michael Iván Carrier, Beth Elliott, Marlon Alexander Vargas, and Ed White.

The strictly limited 10-week engagement will play Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre through Sunday, January 10, 2027, with an opening night set for Thursday, November 19.

The design team for Much Ado About Nothing includes Standard Theatre Award winner and Tony Award nominee Soutra Gilmour (scenic & costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Jon Clark (lighting design), multiple Olivier and Tony Award nominees Ben and Max Ringham (sound design & composers), Olivier Award winner Fabian Aloise (choreography), Stuart Burt, CDG (casting director), Jim Carnahan, CSA & Alexandre Bleau, CSA (US casting directors), Carole Hancock (hair, wigs, & make-up), Kate Waters (fight director), Ingrid Mackinnon (UK intimacy coordinator), Ann James (US intimacy coordinator) and Johnny Milani (production stage manager).

The creative team will also include Jon Glew (UK associate director & text editor), Conner Wilson (US associate director), Charlie Martin (associate choreographer), Anna Josephs (UK associate costume design), Ricky Lurie (US assistant Costume Designer), Cheryl Thomas (US assistant hair, wigs, & make-up), Huw Evans (UK music supervisor), Adam Rothenberg (US music supervisor), Veronica Lee (stage manager), and Tyler Siems (company manager).

Much Ado About Nothing on Broadway is produced by The Jamie Lloyd Company. 101 Productions, Ltd./Jeff Klein will serve as general managers.

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