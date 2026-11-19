"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Dr. Edward W. Hardy Performs at SuitUp Gala
The gala also honored Sisley Paris, Santander US, Christine Morgner Grobarcik of NVIDIA, and Cipha Sounds.
SuitUp held its 11th Annual Gala at 583 Park Avenue in New York City, celebrating the organization's mission to increase career readiness for underserved students and honoring its student recipients. See photos!
Dr. Edward W. Hardy served as the evening's solo violinist and music curator, performing a medley of Bridgerton-inspired pop covers as guests arrived for the cocktail reception, then taking the venue's balcony as the featured violinist for a portion of his signature solo violin composition, "Evolution - Inspired by the Evolution of Black Music," playing above the room while guests gathered on the main level below.
The evening also recognized the second year of the Deaton Family Scholarship and honored Social Impact Honorees Sisley Paris, Santander US, and Christine Morgner Grobarcik of NVIDIA, along with Cultural Trailblazer Honoree Cipha Sounds.
Photo Credit: Anita Aguilar
Cipha Sounds and Zach Graumann
Kelsey Smith, Rachel Jara, Brianna Guillermo, and Dayna Deaton
Christine Morgner Grobarcik and Zach Graumann
Cocktail hour
Brianna Guillermo
Zach Graumann
Benjamin Pah
Sisley Paris and Zach Graumann
Santander US and Zach Graumann
Sisley Paris
Photo Credit: Anita Aguilar
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