SuitUp held its 11th Annual Gala at 583 Park Avenue in New York City, celebrating the organization's mission to increase career readiness for underserved students and honoring its student recipients. See photos!

Dr. Edward W. Hardy served as the evening's solo violinist and music curator, performing a medley of Bridgerton-inspired pop covers as guests arrived for the cocktail reception, then taking the venue's balcony as the featured violinist for a portion of his signature solo violin composition, "Evolution - Inspired by the Evolution of Black Music," playing above the room while guests gathered on the main level below.

The evening also recognized the second year of the Deaton Family Scholarship and honored Social Impact Honorees Sisley Paris, Santander US, and Christine Morgner Grobarcik of NVIDIA, along with Cultural Trailblazer Honoree Cipha Sounds.

Photo Credit: Anita Aguilar



Photo Credit: Anita Aguilar

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