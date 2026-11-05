Photos: DOLLY: A TRUE ORIGINAL MUSICAL Company Meets the Press

Dolly: A True Original Musical, is opening at the St. James Theatre this winter. You can now get a first look at photos of the company meeting the press!

The cast features Katie Rose Clarke as 'Dolly Parton,' Carrie St. Louis as 'Dolly,' Norah Nunes as 'Little Dolly,' John Behlmann as 'Carl Dean,' Crystal Kellogg as 'Judy Ogle,' and Gabriel Ebert as 'Porter Wagoner.'

The ensemble of Dolly: A True Original Musical includes Piper Allen, Bill Army, Josh Canfield, Lincoln Cohen, Ryan Demoville, Haley Fish, Sarah Hunt, Erin Kei, Evan Kinnane, Ryland J. Mar, Jenny Mollet, James Moye, Julian Ramos, Larkin Reilly, Maddie Robert, Alex Ross, and Quinn VanAntwerp. Swings for the production are Sarah Bockel, Sadie Daniels, Tiffany Engen, Michael Milkanin, and Rixey Terry.

Dolly Parton sold over 100 million albums worldwide, was an inductee in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was Billboard's #1 Country Artist of All Time. With over 3,000 songs written and an inductee in both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly has firmly cemented her place in music history. But how did this “Backwoods Barbie” rise to become a legend?

Dolly: A True Original Musical is the story only Dolly Parton could have told, in her own words and through the songs that shaped her life. From the top of the Smoky Mountains to the top of the world, DOLLY captures how she dreamed, dared, stumbled, and soared. Featuring beloved hits including “I Will Always Love You,” “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and “9 to 5,” Dolly: A True Original Musical takes you inside her life in the spotlight and the music that carried her there.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

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