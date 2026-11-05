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Photos: DOLLY: A TRUE ORIGINAL MUSICAL Company Meets the Press

The cast features Katie Rose Clarke as 'Dolly Parton,' Carrie St. Louis as 'Dolly,' Norah Nunes as 'Little Dolly,' and more.

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Dolly: A True Original Musical, is opening at the St. James Theatre this winter. You can now get a first look at photos of the company meeting the press!

The cast features Katie Rose Clarke as 'Dolly Parton,' Carrie St. Louis as 'Dolly,' Norah Nunes as 'Little Dolly,' John Behlmann as 'Carl Dean,' Crystal Kellogg as 'Judy Ogle,' and Gabriel Ebert as 'Porter Wagoner.'

The ensemble of Dolly: A True Original Musical includes Piper Allen, Bill Army, Josh Canfield, Lincoln Cohen, Ryan Demoville, Haley Fish, Sarah Hunt, Erin Kei, Evan Kinnane, Ryland J. Mar, Jenny Mollet, James Moye, Julian Ramos, Larkin Reilly, Maddie Robert, Alex Ross, and Quinn VanAntwerp. Swings for the production are Sarah Bockel, Sadie Daniels, Tiffany Engen, Michael Milkanin, and Rixey Terry.

Dolly Parton sold over 100 million albums worldwide, was an inductee in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was Billboard's #1 Country Artist of All Time. With over 3,000 songs written and an inductee in both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly has firmly cemented her place in music history. But how did this “Backwoods Barbie” rise to become a legend?

Dolly: A True Original Musical is the story only Dolly Parton could have told, in her own words and through the songs that shaped her life. From the top of the Smoky Mountains to the top of the world, DOLLY captures how she dreamed, dared, stumbled, and soared. Featuring beloved hits including “I Will Always Love You,” “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and “9 to 5,” Dolly: A True Original Musical takes you inside her life in the spotlight and the music that carried her there.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas 

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Katie Rose Clarke and Carrie St. Louis

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The Cast of "Dolly: A True Original Musical" including John Behlmann, Carrie St. Louis, Katie Rose Clarke, Gabriel Ebert, Norah Nunes, Crystal Anne Kellogg, Piper Allen, Bill Army, Josh Canfield, Lincoln Cohen, Ryan Demoville, Haley Fish, Sarah Hunt, Erin Kei, Evan Kinnane, Ryland J. Mar, Jenny Mollet, James Moye, Julian Ramos, Larkin Reilly, Maddie Robert, Alex RossQuinn VanAntwerpSarah Bockel, Sadie Daniels, Tiffany Engen, Michael Milkanin and Rixey Terry

Photos: DOLLY: A TRUE ORIGINAL MUSICAL Company Meets the Press — photo 3 of 37


Carrie St. Louis, Katie Rose Clarke and Norah Nunes

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Carrie St. Louis, Katie Rose Clarke and Norah Nunes

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Carrie St. Louis, Katie Rose Clarke and Norah Nunes

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John Behlmann, Carrie St. Louis, Katie Rose Clarke, Gabriel Ebert, Norah Nunes and Crystal Anne Kellogg

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John Behlmann, Carrie St. Louis, Katie Rose Clarke, Gabriel Ebert, Norah Nunes and Crystal Anne Kellogg

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Gabriel Ebert and Carrie St. Louis

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Katie Rose Clarke and Crystal Anne Kellogg

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Lincoln Cohen, Piper Allen, Katie Rose Clarke, Norah Nunes and Sadie Daniels

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Katie Rose Clarke and John Behlmann

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Director Bartlett Sher, Choreographer Mandy Moore and Producer Adam Spears

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Lincoln Cohen, Piper Allen, Norah Nunes and Sadie Daniels

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Director Bartlett Sher

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Choreographer Mandy Moore

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Gabriel Ebert

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Gabriel Ebert

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John Behlmann

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John Behlmann

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Crystal Anne Kellogg

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Crystal Anne Kellogg

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Norah Nunes

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Norah Nunes

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Carrie St. Louis

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Carrie St. Louis

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Carrie St. Louis

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Katie Rose Clarke

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Katie Rose Clarke

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Katie Rose Clarke

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Lincoln Cohen, Piper Allen, Carrie St. Louis, Katie Rose Clarke, Norah Nunes and Sadie Daniels

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Katie Rose Clarke and Carrie St. Louis

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Katie Rose Clarke and Carrie St. Louis

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Carrie St. Louis and Katie Rose Clarke

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Carrie St. Louis and Katie Rose Clarke

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The Cast of "Dolly: A True Original Musical" including John Behlmann, Carrie St. Louis, Katie Rose Clarke, Gabriel Ebert, Norah Nunes, Crystal Anne Kellogg, Piper Allen, Bill Army, Josh Canfield, Lincoln Cohen, Ryan Demoville, Haley Fish, Sarah Hunt, Erin Kei, Evan Kinnane, Ryland J. Mar, Jenny Mollet, James Moye, Julian Ramos, Larkin Reilly, Maddie Robert, Alex Ross, Quinn VanAntwerpSarah Bockel, Sadie Daniels, Tiffany Engen, Michael Milkanin and Rixey Terry

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Gabriel Ebert

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Signage for "Dolly: A True Original Musical"

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