Photos: Cyrus Chestnut Trio and Olli Soikkeli Trio to Perform at Jazz Forum This Weekend

Jazz Forum Arts in Tarrytown, NY, presents the Cyrus Chestnut Trio and the Olli Soikkeli Trio this weekend at 1 Dixon Lane. Box office support is available at (914) 631-1000, with hours Monday-Thursday 12-3pm and Friday-Saturday 12-5pm.

Cyrus Chestnut Trio

Fri & Sat • Nov 13 & 14 @ 7 & 9 PM

People call him the OG now, but he says he still sees himself as 'that little kid' running into the Vanguard to see Cedar Walton. He takes us from his first days in New York with Jon Hendricks to Barry Harris's Jazz Cultural Theater, where 'what I heard paralyzed me.'

Cyrus Chestnut is one of the most distinguished jazz pianists of his generation, a composer and educator whose 30-plus-year career has made him a masterful improviser equally at home in gospel, blues, and swing.

Grounded in the church and steeped in the tradition, he plays with warmth, wit, and a deep, singing touch. The trio is set to fill the Jazz Forum with joy.

Olli Soikkeli Trio

Sun • Nov 15 @ 4 & 6 PM

Born in Nurmes, Finland and now a New York fixture, Olli Soikkeli is one of the most dazzling gypsy-jazz guitarists of his generation, carrying Django Reinhardt's flame to Birdland, the Blue Note, and Lincoln Center.

Co-leader of the acclaimed Rhythm Future Quartet, he plays with breathtaking speed, swing, and romance. This Sunday he brings an intimate trio for an afternoon of string magic at the Jazz Forum.

Olli Soikkeli, guitar; Cesar Garabini, 7-string guitar; Eduardo Belo, bass

Tickets are available at Jazz Forum Arts.

Upcoming Events

Fred Hersch Trio: Fri & Sat, Nov 20 & 21 @ 7 & 9 PM

Alexandre Kautz: Sun, Nov 22 @ 4 & 6 PM

Community Concert

The Jazz Forum's Student Combo groups perform a fall community concert at the Warner Library in Tarrytown on Saturday, November 14 at 2 PM. The afternoon of live jazz is free to attend.

Annual Fundraiser

Tickets are still available for the Jazz Forum's Annual Fundraiser with Cécile McLorin Salvant on Dec 4, 5, and 6.













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