Photos: Cynthia Erivo Visits MASQUERADE, NYC’s Immersive PHANTOM Experience

Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner Cynthia Erivo, who recently starred as “Jesus” in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl, stopped in to experience New York’s new immersive celebration of Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera.

Following the performance, Erivo posed backstage with members of the cast, including Broadway favorite Hugh Panaro, who is known for his long history with The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. Check out the photo from her visit.

Masquerade transforms the space an opulent Parisian ball where audiences are invited to step inside the world of The Phantom of the Opera through live music, dance, and interactive theatrical encounters. The event, currently in its limited run, reimagines the romance, mystery, and iconic score of Webber’s masterpiece in an intimate, participatory setting.

Photo Credit: Masquerade NYC