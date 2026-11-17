"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Cynthia Erivo Headlines Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Fall Benefit Concert
Guests included Betsy Wolfe, Caissie Levy, Zac Posen and Clint Ramos and more.
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts hosted its annual Benefit Concert, featuring a performance by Cynthia Erivo. The event was held in support of the institution's commitment to arts accessibility for all, through its free and Choose-What-You-Pay ticketing programming – a model that helps ensure Lincoln Center Presents events can be experienced by everyone.
Guests included Betsy Wolfe, Caissie Levy, Zac Posen, Emil Wilbekin, June Ambrose, Clint Ramos, Mona Swain, Adrienne Adams (New York Lt. Governor-Elect), Sage Thomas, Dez Duron, Violetta Komyshan, Tyler Joseph Ellis, Sarah Brzyski, Dandy Wellington, Ashley Hufford, Ben Lebofsky, Spencer Rubin, Kristina Newman-Scott, Tay Marquese and Lincoln Center leadership Steven R. Swartz (Board Chair), Dr. Mariko Silver (President and CEO) and Shanta Thake (Chief Artistic Officer), among others.
The evening featured performance by Cynthia Erivo, who took the stage to perform "I Love You More Than You'll Ever," "Let Me Go," "Fields of Gold," "Everything I Do," "You First," "I Wanna Dance," "In the Air," and "License to Kill," before returning for an encore performance of "I Will Always Love You."
Since 2022, LCPA's Free and Choose-What-You-Pay model has helped bring nearly 3 million people to the Lincoln Center campus through performances, education events, festivals, and open-air experiences.
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Lincoln Center
Sage Thomas
Dee Poku
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Avalon Ashley Bellos
Photo Credit: Getty Images for Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
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