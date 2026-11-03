Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Cynthia Erivo, Adrian Brody & Anna Wintour Visit SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY
School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play will run through November 15 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.
Jocelyn Bioh’s School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play is in its final weeks of performances at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Whitney White, the production stars Denée Benton, Patina Miller and Jasmine Amy Rogers. Since opening night, the play has welcomed many celebrity guests, including Cynthia Erivo, Adrian Brody, and Anna Wintour. Check out photos from backstage below!
Plus, read the reviews for School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play here, and check out photos of the cast's opening night bows here.
Set at a boarding school in Ghana, the comedy follows Paulina, who has her sights set on a beauty pageant, until the arrival of a new student from America changes the competition. The cast also includes Lucia Aremu as Ama, Erin Morton as Nana, Nia Otchere-Sarfo as Gifty, Jordan Rice as Mercy and Heather Alicia Simms as Headmistress Francis. Benton plays Paulina Sarpong, Miller plays Eloise Amponsah and Rogers plays Ericka Boafo.
The production reunites Bioh and White, who previously collaborated on Jaja’s African Hair Braiding. School Girls premiered Off-Broadway at MCC in 2017 and has since received more than 80 regional productions and a UK premiere in 2023.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Cynthia Erivo poses with the cast including Patina Miller, Nia Otchere-Sarfo, Denee Benton, Lucia Aremu, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Erin Morton, Jordan Rice, and Heather Alicia Simms
Anna Wintour and Adrien Brody pose with the cast including Patina Miller, Nia Otchere-Sarfo, Denee Benton, Lucia Aremu, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Erin Morton, Jordan Rice, and Heather Alicia Simms
Cynthia Erivo poses with the cast including Patina Miller, Nia Otchere-Sarfo, Denee Benton, Lucia Aremu, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Erin Morton, Jordan Rice, and Heather Alicia Simms
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