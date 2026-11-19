Classic Stage Company celebrated their 2026 Gala at City Winery, honoring veteran theatrical press agent Adrian Bryan-Brown and Steven Pasquale, Outer Critics Circle Award acting nominee for CSC's Assassins and director of CSC's current production of Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty. See photos!

Hosted by Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald and Greg Hildreth, the 2026 Gala featured performances and appearances by Kerstin Anderson, Michael R. Jackson, Simon Jones, Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok, Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr., Bailey Ryon, Milly Shapiro, Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo, and a surprise appearance from Donna and the Dynamos (Emily Croft, Jasmine Overbaugh, and Carly Sakolove).

The evening was directed by Daniel Goldstein with music director Reagan Casteel, and raised funds for Classic Stage Company's mission of exploring and reimagining classics across the world's repertoire and bringing accessible theater to New York audiences.

Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty is currently running through Sunday, December 6, with original music and arrangements by Yeller Tooth, and directed by Steven Pasquale.

Beginning December 10, CSC will present Penelope, featuring music and lyrics by Alex Bechtel and a book by Alex Bechtel, Grace McLean & Eva Steinmetz. Penelope stars multi-hyphenate actress-singer-writer Grace McLean (Suffs; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) and is directed by Eva Steinmetz.

Photo Credit: Austin Ruffer

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming