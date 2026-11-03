Photos: CLIFFORD ODETS' WAITING FOR LEFTY Opens at Classic Stage Company

Classic Stage Company celebrated the opening night of Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty, with original music and arrangements by Yeller Tooth, choreography by Susan Misner, and direction by Steven Pasquale in his directorial debut. Opening Night guests included Bobby Cannavale, Kate Walsh, Stephen Schwartz, Will Brill, Christopher Fitzgerald, and more. Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty in now playing at CSC's Lynn F. Angelson Theater for an extended engagement through Sunday, November 29. See photos!

The company of Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty features Tala Ashe, Raffi Barsoumian, Austin Durant, Greg Hildreth, Adam Kantor, Doireann Mac Mahon, Zach McNally, Sahar Milani, Cameron Scoggins, and Henry Stram.

One room. One choice. One movement. Exploited, exhausted, and pushed to the edge, the taxi drivers of Depression-era New York City gather to make a choice that will change their lives forever. But as they wait for their leader, the tension reaches a fever pitch. Marking the directing debut of acclaimed actor Steven Pasquale, this innovative production uses music and movement to breathe fresh life into Clifford Odets' 1935 masterpiece, transforming the theater into a high-stakes union hall. Both then and now, speaking truth to power can come at a deadly cost. Don't miss this visceral collision of classic social protest and contemporary sound. The clock is ticking - are you with us?

Photo credit: Allison Stock

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