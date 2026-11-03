Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: CLIFFORD ODETS' WAITING FOR LEFTY Opens at Classic Stage Company
See photos of Tala Ashe, Adam Kantor, and Sahar Milani and more.
Classic Stage Company celebrated the opening night of Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty, with original music and arrangements by Yeller Tooth, choreography by Susan Misner, and direction by Steven Pasquale in his directorial debut. Opening Night guests included Bobby Cannavale, Kate Walsh, Stephen Schwartz, Will Brill, Christopher Fitzgerald, and more. Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty in now playing at CSC's Lynn F. Angelson Theater for an extended engagement through Sunday, November 29. See photos!
The company of Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty features Tala Ashe, Raffi Barsoumian, Austin Durant, Greg Hildreth, Adam Kantor, Doireann Mac Mahon, Zach McNally, Sahar Milani, Cameron Scoggins, and Henry Stram.
One room. One choice. One movement. Exploited, exhausted, and pushed to the edge, the taxi drivers of Depression-era New York City gather to make a choice that will change their lives forever. But as they wait for their leader, the tension reaches a fever pitch. Marking the directing debut of acclaimed actor Steven Pasquale, this innovative production uses music and movement to breathe fresh life into Clifford Odets' 1935 masterpiece, transforming the theater into a high-stakes union hall. Both then and now, speaking truth to power can come at a deadly cost. Don't miss this visceral collision of classic social protest and contemporary sound. The clock is ticking - are you with us?
Photo credit: Allison Stock
Jill Rafson with the cast of Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty
Opening Night Curtain Call of Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty
Megan Rutherford and Márion Talán De la Rosa
Susan Misner and Stephen Pasquale front, with (l-r) Cameron Scoggins, Zach McNally, Doireann Mac Mahon, Adam Kantor, Sahar Milani, Henry Stram, Austin Durant, Tala Ashe, Raffi Barsoumian, and Greg Hildreth
Cameron Scoggins, Zach McNally, Doireann Mac Mahon, Adam Kantor, Sahar Milani, Henry Stram, Austin Durant, Tala Ashe, Raffi Barsoumian, and Greg Hildreth
Rachel Keller and Steven Pasquale
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