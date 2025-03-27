Photos: BroadwayHD Celebrates Streaming Premiere of PIPPIN 50th Anniversary Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayHD recently hosted an event to celebrate the streaming premiere of the Pippin 50th Anniversary Concert. Attendees included BroadwayHD co-founders Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, Ben Vereen, Alex Newell, and more. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the stars on the red carpet below!

Taking place at the SVA Theatre in New York City, the evening featured a screening of highlights from the production followed by a conversation with alumni from the musical featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson.

The panel was moderated by Julie James, host of “Broadway Names with Julie James” and Artistic Director of SiriusXM ‘On Broadway’. A cocktail reception was held in the lobby immediately following.

Performed to sold-out audiences last April at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, the Pippin 50th Anniversary Concert is currently streaming exclusively on BroadwayHD.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas