Photos: BLITHE SPIRIT Takes the Stage at New Theatre

New Theatre will present Blithe Spirit, Noël Coward's supernatural comedy, opening Thursday, November 12, 2026, and continuing through Saturday, December 12. Check out photos from the production below!

Directed by Rosane McNamara, Blithe Spirit follows novelist Charles Condomine, whose attempt to gather material for his next book takes an unexpected turn when a séance summons the ghost of his first wife, Elvira. Her return creates complications for Charles and his current wife, Ruth, setting the stage for a comedy of marital rivalry and supernatural mischief.

The cast features Simon Bolton, Mike Booth, Gina Cohen, Daisy Cousens, Brigid Jeffries, Michela Noonan, and Emily Weare.

The creative team includes assistant director Emily Saint Smith, set designer Tom Bannerman, costume designers Deb Mulhall and Helen Kohlhagen, and lighting and sound designer Michael Schell. Ricci Costa serves as lighting and sound operator.

Performances take place Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., with the final performance scheduled for Saturday, December 12, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $45 for general admission, $40 for concessions and groups of six or more, and $30 for New Theatre members. Thrifty Thursday tickets are available for $30, with preview tickets priced at $25. Booking fees apply.

For tickets and additional information, visit New Theatre's website.

Photo credit: Bob Seary

BLITHE SPIRIT

BLITHE SPIRIT

BLITHE SPIRIT

BLITHE SPIRIT

BLITHE SPIRIT

BLITHE SPIRIT

BLITHE SPIRIT

BLITHE SPIRIT

BLITHE SPIRIT

BLITHE SPIRIT

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