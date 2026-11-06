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Photos: Anna Camp, Jasmine Cephas Jones and More Celebrate Opening Night of 2:22 – A GHOST STORY

Jon Cryer, Laurie Hernandez, Orfeh and more attended the opening night celebration of the supernatural thriller's New York premiere.

By:

The cast and creative team of 2:22 – A GHOST STORY celebrated the opening night of the play's New York premiere at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on Thursday, November 5. Check out photos from the opening night celebration below!

Stars Anna Camp, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Finn Jones, and Martin Marquez were joined by the production's creative team and friends for the celebration. Notable attendees included Jon Cryer, Laurie Hernandez, Orfeh, Okieriete Onaodowan, Molly Kearney, and more.

Written by Danny Robins and directed by Matthew Dunster and Gabriel Vega Weissman, 2:22 – A Ghost Story stars Anna Camp as Lauren, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Jenny, Finn Jones as Sam, and Martin Marquez as Ben.

In the supernatural thriller, Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam remains skeptical. When their friends Lauren and Ben arrive for a housewarming dinner, a debate unfolds over whether ghosts really exist.

As the evening progresses, tensions rise and unexplained events challenge the group's beliefs. Determined to discover the truth, the four agree to stay awake until 2:22 a.m.

The production marks the New York premiere of the play, which received an Olivier Award nomination following its London debut.

Check out the opening night photos below!

Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova

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Jasmine Cephas Jones

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Gabriel Vega Weissman

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Danny Robbins

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Sebastian Beacon

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Natasha Loring

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Jason MacDonald

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Martin Marquez

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Jon Cryer

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Aneesa Folds

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Finn Jones, Jasmine Cephas Jones

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Anna Camp, Martin Marquez

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Producers Of

Photos: Anna Camp, Jasmine Cephas Jones and More Celebrate Opening Night of 2:22 – A GHOST STORY — photo 13 of 29


Molly Kearney

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Laurie Hernandez

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Julian Sewell

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Jordan Aaron Hall

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2:22 A Ghost Story

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Orfeh

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Okieriete Onaodowan

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Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan, Finn Jones

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Jasmine Cephas Jones, Finn Jones

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Cast Members from Warriors

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Anna Camp and Guests

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Cast of 2:22 A Ghost Story

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Orfeh and Guests

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Martin Marquez, Jasmine Cephas Jones

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Laurie Hernandez

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Cast and Creative Team

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Finn Jones

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Anna Camp

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Cast of 2:22 A Ghost Story


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