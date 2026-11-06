Photos: Anna Camp, Jasmine Cephas Jones and More Celebrate Opening Night of 2:22 – A GHOST STORY

The cast and creative team of 2:22 – A GHOST STORY celebrated the opening night of the play's New York premiere at the Lucille Lortel Theatre on Thursday, November 5. Check out photos from the opening night celebration below!

Stars Anna Camp, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Finn Jones, and Martin Marquez were joined by the production's creative team and friends for the celebration. Notable attendees included Jon Cryer, Laurie Hernandez, Orfeh, Okieriete Onaodowan, Molly Kearney, and more.

Written by Danny Robins and directed by Matthew Dunster and Gabriel Vega Weissman, 2:22 – A Ghost Story stars Anna Camp as Lauren, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Jenny, Finn Jones as Sam, and Martin Marquez as Ben.

In the supernatural thriller, Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam remains skeptical. When their friends Lauren and Ben arrive for a housewarming dinner, a debate unfolds over whether ghosts really exist.

As the evening progresses, tensions rise and unexplained events challenge the group's beliefs. Determined to discover the truth, the four agree to stay awake until 2:22 a.m.

The production marks the New York premiere of the play, which received an Olivier Award nomination following its London debut.

Check out the opening night photos below!

Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova

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