In this episode of “Half Hour,” we discuss Wanted, the new musical now playing at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Very few original musicals make it to Broadway, and when one arrives with this much vocal power, it deserves a closer look.
Photos: Angela Bassett & Ariana Madix Visit WANTED on Broadway
Wanted is running on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre.
Two special guests were recently welcomed at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Angela Bassett (last on Broadway in 2011's The Mountaintop) and Ariana Madix (currently starring Just In Time) paid a visit to Wanted as posed with the cast backstage after the show. Check out photos below!
The production stars Solea Pfeiffer as Mary Clarke, Liisi LaFontaine as Martha Clarke, Grammy Award-winning and 16 time-nominated R&B legend Ledisi as Tallulah Clarke, Grammy Award-nominated R&B singer, songwriter, and actor Luke James as Elijah, West End and London star Bradley Jaden as Jesse, Aurelia Williams as Sissy, and Awa Sal Secka as Flo. The production also features Ximone Rose as the standby for Mary and Martha Clarke, Melody A. Betts, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Jennie Harney, Rayshun LaMarr, Hailey Thomas and Harris Matthew as the Kinfolk, a vibrant chorus of ancestors who help guide the Clarke sisters on their epic journey. Rounding out the company is Wesley J. Barnes, Kailey Boyle, Meghan Olivia Corbett, Timothy Hughes, Crystal Joy, Mary Claire King, Brad Sharp, Danielle J. Summons, Nathan Quay Thomas, Katie Thompson and Brent Thiessen.
Wanted features book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri, a descendant of the Clarke sisters, and music by Richard Rodgers Award–winning composer Ross Baum. The production is directed by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Stevie Walker-Webb, with choreography by Chelsey Arce. Wanted has orchestrations by John Clancy; arrangements by Ross Baum & Austin Cook; music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo & James Olmstead; music direction by Paul Byssainthe Jr.; scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; lighting design by Adam Honoré; costume design by Emilio Sosa; sound design by Gareth Owen; video & projection design by Stefania Bulbarella; hair, wig & make-up design by J. Jared Janas & Tony Lauro; fight & intimacy direction by Claire Warden, cultural and intimacy direction by Kaja Dunn and casting by The TRC Company, Kevin Metzger-Timson, Olivia Paige West. Mary Macleod is the Production Stage Manager.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Angela Bassett poses with Luke James, Bradley Jaden & the cast of "Wanted"
Angela Bassett and Ledisi
Angela Bassett poses with the cast of "Wanted"
Angela Bassett poses with the cast of "Wanted"
Luke James, Ledisi, Angela Bassett, Angelica Chéri and Ross Baum
Luke James, Ledisi and Angela Bassett
Solea Pfeiffer, Angela Bassett, Ledisi and Liisi LaFontaine
Angelica Chéri, Angela Bassett and Ross Baum
Producer Fiona Rudin, Producer Sammy Lopez, Angela Bassett, Producer Marvet Britto and Producer Ben Holtzman
Ross Baum, Ariana Madix and Angelica Chéri
Daniel Wai and Ariana Madix
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