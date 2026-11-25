Performances are now underway for Matthew Warchus' production of Charles Dickens' classic, A Christmas Carol, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne. The production is returning to Perelman Performing Arts Center this holiday season, with an opening set for Thursday, December 3, 2026, for a limited run through Sunday, January 3, 2027. Check out all new photos from the show, led by Andy Karl as Ebenezer Scrooge, below!

Alongside Karl, the cast includes Jesse Aaronson as Bob Cratchit, Mikey Fabisch as Young Ebenezer, Evan Harrington as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch as Father / Marley, Joe Joseph as Fred, Tamika Lawrence as Ghost of Christmas Present / Mrs. Fezziwig, Titan Cody Love making his stage debut as Tiny Tim, Micah Fay Lupin as Tiny Tim, Madalynn Mathews as Jess, Madison Mosley as Little Fan, Anne L. Nathan as Ghost of Christmas Past, Anna Roman as Belle, Celia Mei Rubin as Swing, Harry Thornton as Ferdy/George, Felix Torrez-Ponce as Swing, Matthew Whennell-Clark as Nicholas, Grace Yoo as Mrs. Cratchit.

The creative team includes Thomas Caruso (Co-Direction for PAC NYC), Rob Howell (Sets & Costume), Hugh Vanstone (Lights), Simon Baker (Sound), Christopher Nightingale (Composer and Arranger), Lizzi Gee (Movement), Campbell Young (Wigs, Hair, and Makeup Design), Adam Rothenberg (Music Director), David Lai (Music Coordinator), Jim Carnahan, CSA; Jason Thinger, CSA; Rachael Jimenez, CSA, (Casting), Andrew Wade (Voice and Dialect Director), Celia Mei Rubin (Associate Movement). Production Stage Manager: Jo Fernandez. Assistant Stage Managers: Savanha Moore, Kevin Jinghong Zhu.

On a bitter Christmas Eve night, a cold-hearted miser is visited by four ghosts. Transported to worlds past, present and future, Ebenezer Scrooge witnesses what a lifetime of fear and selfishness has led to and sees with fresh eyes the lonely life he has built for himself. Can Ebenezer be saved before it's too late? An uplifting story for families, this essential festive treat is vividly brought to the stage in a big-hearted production full of music and cheer.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

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