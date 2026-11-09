Photo: Manga Author Moyoco Anno Visits MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN

This past Friday, Japanese manga artist Moyoco Anno, creator of the Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen series, came to New York City and saw the world premiere of the series' musical adaptation by Duncan Sheik, now playing The Night Egg at the Culture Club. Following the performance, she visited with the cast. Check out the photo here!

Photo Credit: Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen

About Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen

Featuring music and lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award winner Duncan Sheik and a book by Leah Nanako Winkler, the musical is based on Moyoco Anno's manga of the same name. Tony, Olivier and Emmy Award winner Rob Ashford directs and choreographs the production, which marks the first English-language American musical adaptation of a manga.

The cast is led by Sophia Anne Caruso as Colette, Cory Jeacoma as Léon, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Nana, Marc delaCruz as Sakae and Jenny Powers as Madame. The company also includes Leanne Antonio, Kailin Brown, Alexa De Barr, Michael Everett, Elsa Keefe, Jaedynn Latter, Austin Lesch, Nika Lindsay, Caleb Marshall, Jessie Peltier, Michael Starr and Thomas Winter.

Set in 20th-century Paris, Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen follows Colette, a young woman working at a maison close called Night Egg, where she begins documenting the fantasies, confessions and personal struggles of its clients. As she discovers her voice through writing, she must also confront her complicated relationship with Léon, a childhood love whose influence continues to shape her life.

The production features music supervision, vocal arrangements and incidental music arrangements by Or Matias.

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Related Stories 1 Duncan Sheik's MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN Will Premiere Off-Broadway

Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, a new musical with music & lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Duncan Sheik, will premiere off-Broadway at a brand-new venue, The Night Egg at the Culture Club. Learn more here!