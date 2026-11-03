Photo: HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Welcomes Historian Dr. Rebecca Erbelding To The Stage

At the first preview of the Broadway run of Here There Are Blueberries on November 2, Dr. Rebecca Erbelding, the historian who’s discovery of the Höcker Album at the National Holocaust Memorial Museum in D.C. inspired the play, was welcomed to the stage by Delia Cunningham, who is making her Broadway debut playing Dr. Erbelding in the production. The special moment celebrated Dr. Erbelding’s instrumental role in uncovering the remarkable true story at the heart of the play.

Check out the photo below!

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds

About Here There Are Blueberries

Here There Are Blueberries was written by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich, and directed by Kaufman. It is produced by Tectonic Theater Project (Moisés Kaufman, Founder & Artistic Director; Matt Joslyn, Executive Director), Brian & Dayna Lee, Bruce Roberts, Sue Vaccaro, & Ricky Stevens.

Here There Are Blueberries will play a strictly limited 10-week engagement with previews beginning Monday, November 2, at the Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street). Opening night is set for Monday, November 9. The run will end on Sunday, January 10, 2027.

The ensemble cast of Here There Are Blueberries features (in alphabetical order) Scott Barrow (Here There Are Blueberries at NYTW, The Laramie Project Cycle), Michelle Beck (A Raisin in the Sun, Hurricane Diane), two-time Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris (Assassins, Fun Home), three-time OBIE Award winner Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America, Wit), Delia Cunningham (national tours of Here There Are Blueberries and Ivo van Hove’s A View from the Bridge), Brandon Flynn (Kowalski, “13 Reasons Why”), Tony Award nominee Montego Glover (An American Daughter, Memphis), and Tony Award nominee Conrad Ricamora (Oh, Mary!; Fire Island). Understudies for the production are Jeanne Sakata, Anna Shafer, Marrick Smith, and Grant James Varjas.

The play was devised by longtime company members Scott Barrow, Frances Uku, Grant James Varjas, Amy Marie Seidel, and the members of Tectonic Theater Project. Other Tectonic company members in the Broadway cast include Chalfant, Cunningham, Sakata, Shafer, and Smith.

Here There Are Blueberries begins with an extraordinary real-life mystery. In 2007, an album of Nazi-era photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. The photographs weren’t like any that had been seen before. As curators unraveled the truth behind the images, the album soon made headlines and ignited a debate that reverberated far beyond the museum walls.

Based on real events, Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these historical photographs – what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own humanity.

The Here There Are Blueberries creative team includes two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane (scenic design), Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (costume design), Drama Desk Award winner David Lander (lighting design), Bobby McElver (sound design), OBIE Award winner David Bengali (projection design), Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA (casting director), Amy Marie Seidel (dramaturg), and Erin Gioia Albrecht (production stage manager).

In addition to being named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, the original New York production won two Lucille Lortel Awards, including Outstanding Play, and was nominated for Outstanding New Play by the Outer Critics Circle Awards and Drama League Awards.

Here There Are Blueberries had its first workshop production at Miami New Drama and received its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in 2022. The play premiered Off-Broadway in 2024 as a co-production at New York Theatre Workshop.

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