Photo Flash: The Shakespeare Theatre Of New Jersey Presents ROMEO AND JULIET

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) continues its 57th season, entitled Incredible Journeys, with William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. Directed by Ian Belknap, Artistic Director of New York's prestigious The Acting Company, this tragedy of heartbreaking beauty speaks to every person of every era. Patrons can purchase tickets at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre Box Office located at 36 Madison Avenue in Madison, by calling the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or by going online at www.ShakespeareNJ.org. Performances begin on October 16th.

Romeo and Juliet has not been produced as part of STNJ's Main Stage season in over a decade. This timeless masterpiece about civil and domestic strife, a divided community, and the doomed union of star-crossed lovers is a moving, provocative, eternally relevant work of art, filled with some of the most beautiful poetry ever penned. Mr. Belknap's production is set in Shakespeare's original setting - the Italian Renaissance.

Director Ian Belknap commented, "Classical plays present arguments that every generation faces. Shakespeare employed the past to reclaim the present. With a magnifying glass, I try to examine how his plays say something to the present moment of our lives. An easy case can be made for Romeo and Juliet: two families hate each other, not because of religion, race, money, power or politics - they just hate. Love enters the ring, when Romeo and Juliet meet, brawling against hate in a matchup for the ages."

Leading a cast of 20 are a number of Shakespeare Theatre Company members. Miranda Rizzolo, having performed in The Servant of Two Masters at the Outdoor Stage, makes her Main Stage debut as Juliet. Fresh from his moving performance as H.C. Curry in The Rainmaker, Mark Elliot Wilson returns to play Lord Capulet, and Erin Partin, Matthew Sullivan and Aedin Moloney return to play Lady Capulet, Friar Laurence and the Nurse respectively. Newcomer Keshav Moodliar plays Romeo. Other cast members include: Jason C. Brown as Prince Escalus, Michael Dale as Lord Montague, Isaac Hickox-Young as Benvolio, Lucas Iverson as Peter, Torsten Johnson as Tybalt, Joshua David Robinson as Mercutio, Ryan Woods as Paris and Jeffrey Marc Alkins, Lèna Chilingerian, Christian Frost, and Landon Hawkins appear in a number of ensemble roles.

The design team includes scenic design by Lee Savage; costume design by Paul Canada; lighting design by Michael Giannitti; sound design by Fabian Obispo and fight direction by Rick Sordelet. The Production Stage Manager is Larry Copeland.

Tickets for Romeo and Juliet begin at just $29 for preview performances and $49 for regular performances. The Theatre is proud to continue its 30 UNDER 30 program which provides patrons age 30 and under with tickets for only $30 with a valid ID.

Photo Credit: Joe Guerin



Isaac Hickox-Young and Keshav Moodliar



Erin Partin and Miranda Rizzolo



Joshua David Robinson and Keshav Moodliar



Keshav Moodliar and Miranda Rizzolo



Keshav Moodliar



Keshav Moodliar and Aedin Moloney



Miranda Rizzolo, Matt Sullivan, and Keshav Moodliar



Keshav Moodliar, Isaac Hickox-Young, Torsten Johnson, and Joshua David Robinson



Jason C. Brown, Isaac Hickox-Young, Erin Partin, Torsten Johson, and Michael Dale



Erin Partin, Mark Elliot Wilson, and Miranda Rizzolo



Matt Sullivan and Miranda Rizzolo