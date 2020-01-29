Photo Flash: First Look at Montego Glover, Joshua Boone and More in Rehearsals for ALL THE NATALIE PORTMANS

All The Natalie Portmans begins performances on Thursday, February 6th , 2020 in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, 511 West 52nd Street with official opening night set for Monday, February 24th.

The cast will feature Joshua Boone (Network-Broadway), Montego Glover ( Tony Award nominee, Drama Desk winner Memphis, Hamilton), Elise Kibler (Mies Julie, Indian Summer), Renika Williams (The Climb) and Kara Young (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven).

Keyonna is sixteen years old, extremely close with her older brother Samuel, and dreams of a better tomorrow. When brother and sister find themselves on the brink of eviction, their tenuous life on the edge of poverty is forever changed by a few hundred dollars, a pretty girl, and a famous Hollywood actress. Too smart, "too gay", and too lonely to fit in, Keyonna escapes by writing to her muse (or muses) Natalie Portman in her most iconic roles. When All the Natalie Portmans start talking back to her, Keyonna finally has to finally face her own off-screen drama in this imaginative new play about the beauty of life even if we can't see the stars.





