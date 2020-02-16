Photo Flash: First Look at Chinese New Year Spectacular VI
The Sixth Annual Chinese New Year Spectacular concert at Carnegie Hall rings in the Year of the Rat with special performances and celebrate the diverse melting-pot that is New York City. Featuring a range of classically trained Chinese and American performers, new artists include Pianist Cong Bi, Soprano Megan Weston, Pianist Michael Fennelly, The Athenians, and Kunqu Performers Jiehua Shi, Min Cheng, and Qinglin Cai, as well as returning headliners including Soprano Quan Chen and American violinist Deni Bonet.
On Friday, February 7th, 2020, for its sixth running, Carnegie Hall opened its doors to the annual Chinese New Year Spectacular, to
The evening opened with Kunqu Opera, performed by Jiehua Shi, Min Cheng and Qinglin Cai, with accompanying traditional Chinese music, including instrum
To follow the acclaimed classical pianist, Cong Bi, offered two masterful and hauntingly beautiful Beethoven renditions. I felt enchanted and entranced by the sp
Deni Bonet, an American singer/songwriter/violinist, upped the tempo and performed energetic numbers of her own creation, including ?Last Girl on Earth? and
I had the great pleasure to talk with two of the evening?s standout performers; Quan Chen and Deni Bonet. Quan Chen, an established and expressive soprano, re
Three hours on and the sixth Chinese New Year Spectacular was drawing to a close. ?This one-of-a-kind concert will be unique in its history, and we are extremely
