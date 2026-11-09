Photo: First Look at Art for THREE DAYS OF RAIN, with François Arnaud, David Corenswet & Yvonne Strahovski

A new production of Richard Greenberg's Pulitzer Prize finalist THREE DAYS OF RAIN is coming to Broadway! Directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro (Eureka Day, August: Osage County), THREE DAYS OF RAIN will star François Arnaud, David Corenswet, and two-time Emmy nominee Yvonne Strahovski. Performances begin on Saturday, January 30, 2027, and THREE DAYS OF RAIN officially opens Monday, March 1, 2027 at Broadway's Longacre Theatre for a strictly limited 16-week engagement through Sunday, May 23, 2027.

Check out new art for the Broadway revival below!

THREE DAYS OF RAIN will feature scenic design by Tony winner Todd Rosenthal (Purpose), costume design by Tony nominee Arianne Phillips (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), lighting design by Tony winner Donald Holder (Ragtime), sound design by Tony nominee Justin Ellington (Joe Turner's Come and Gone), wig & hair design by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates (Chess) and Gigi Buffington (Liberation) will serve as voice and text coach.

THREE DAYS OF RAIN is produced by David Binder. Leading the co-producing team are Jayne Baron Sherman, Eric and Marsi Gardiner, Spencer Ross and Caiola Productions. Barbara Chiodo, Ken Davenport, Ruth Hendel, Sofia Kapkov, Sharon Karmazin, Janet and Marvin Rosen, Arlene Scanlan, Cynthia Stroum, Ken and Rande Greiner, Bruce Robert Harris, Mark F. Kaplan, Marc David Levine, Gilad Rogowsky, Eric Stine, John Gore Organization and The Shubert Organization complete the team. 101 Productions, Ltd will serve as Executive Producer and General Manager, with Christopher Taggart. Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.

François Arnaud (“Heated Rivalry”), David Corenswet (Superman), and Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid's Tale”) star in Tony Award-winning playwright Richard Greenberg's Three Days of Rain, directed by Tony Award winner Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County, Eureka Day).

Richard Greenberg's Pulitzer Prize Finalist play is a sharply funny drama that unfolds as a mystery about inheritance: what parents leave behind, and what children discover years later. Siblings Walker and Nan reunite with childhood friend Pip in the downtown loft where their architect fathers designed the house that made them famous. A cryptic journal and a startling will leave them asking: who were their parents before they became parents?

Photo Credit: Mark Selinger

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming