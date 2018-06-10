2018 AWARDS SEASON
Photo Coverage: Inside the Tonys Winners Room! Part 3

Jun. 10, 2018  

The Tony Awards are under way and we've got a line on the winners! Partway through the evening we've got David Cromer, Jordan Roth, Sonia Friedman and more!

We'll also continue to bring you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of the the on-air and backstage thank you speeches, live photos from the best photo team in the business, videos of the winners after they come offstage, special surprises, fashion and more! If you're not already following us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat, do so for even more exclusive content! And be sure to join in the fun with our official Tony Awards Drinking Game (if you are 21 or older!)

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

