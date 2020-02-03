Photo Coverage: CASAMIGOS Super Bowl Bash with Paul McCartney and All-Star Guests

Casamigos took to Miami Beach for Sports Illustrated's official Super Bowl bash - The Party. Paul McCartney, a guest of Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber enjoyed the bash and special performances by the Black Eyed Peas, Marshmello, DaBaby and beats all night from Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.

As the night went on, notable attendees included Elon Musk, Lil Jon, Alexandra Von Furstenberg, Jerry Rice, Aaron Judge, Cedric the Entertainer and Jonathan Cheban. Guests were also treated to a surprise performance by Saweetie and Marshmello paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant by wearing one of his jerseys. J Reysoul filled Fergie's spot on stage for the Black Eyed Peas' performance.

Photo credit: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Casamigos