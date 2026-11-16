Phil Kline Will Lead 35th UNSILENT NIGHT Soundwalk in NYC

This December, composer Phil Kline's participatory sound-sculpture UNSILENT NIGHT—a beloved holiday tradition and pioneering work of public sound art—parades through dozens of cities across the United States, Canada, and Europe. Streets, parks, and sidewalks will come alive with “a shimmering sound-wall of bells and chimes that is dreamlike to wander through in the December nip” (The Village Voice).

This year's flagship New York City event takes place Sunday, December 13, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. For the 35th year in a row, Phil will lead a massive chorus of boomboxes and amplified phones from the West Village to the East Village. Participants gather at the arch in Washington Square Park, and less than an hour and mile later, end up in Tompkins Square Park.

What began in December 1992 as a stroll through Greenwich Village with a few friends has grown into a global phenomenon. Driven by word of mouth, Unsilent Night has to date been presented in 180 cities across five continents by cultural institutions, universities, and local grassroots communities alike.

The piece is universally accessible and simple to present, celebrated not just for its 'nebula of phosphorescent sound' (The New York Times), but for the community it builds. While each participant carries just one part of the four-track score, together the crowd creates the emotionally enveloping experience.

“Though one could think of Unsilent Night as a piece of experimental music, it's also a sentimental gesture,” says Kline. “I was thinking of my childhood, the frosty December nights in Ohio, and Christmas caroling. The memories of twinkling lights on houses and the puffs of frosty breath as we sang were still vivid for me. Then, years later I gathered a group of friends, handed out boomboxes loaded with my cassettes and we counted one, two, three, PLAY! I had no idea what to expect, but the gentle echoes of lower Manhattan were alive, soothing, pulsing, mysterious and uplifting. Forty-five minutes passed in a flash—and when it ended, someone called out, 'Rewind!' Thirty-five years later, we're still hitting play.'

About Unsilent Night

Unsilent Night is an original composition by Phil Kline, written specifically to be heard outdoors in the month of December, always as a free event. It takes the form of a promenade in which the audience becomes the performer (each participant gets one of four tracks of music that they play simultaneously), walking a carefully chosen route through a city's streets.

It started in winter 1992, when Phil had an idea for a public artwork in the form of a holiday caroling party. He composed a four-track electronic piece that was 45 minutes long (the length of one side of a cassette tape), invited some friends who gathered in Greenwich Village, gave each person a boombox with one of four tapes in it, and instructed everyone to hit PLAY at the same time. What followed was a sound unlike anything they had ever heard: an evanescence filled the air, reverberating off buildings and streets as the crowd walked a pre-determined route, creating a mobile sound sculpture different from every listener's perspective. 'In effect, we became a city-block-long stereo system,' says Phil. The piece was so popular that it became an annual tradition, and then an international phenomenon.

Phil Kline originally designed the piece to incorporate the unreliability, playback delay, and quavering tones of cassette tapes. “Today most people use digital audio players, so I make the audio available in that format as well—but there's something about the twinkling, hallucinatory effect of a warbling cassette tape that I enjoy,” he says.

The studio recording of UNSILENT NIGHT, which layers all the tracks, is available on Bang on a Can's Cantaloupe Music label.

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