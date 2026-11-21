UK singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Patrick Wolf returns to North America for part two of his Tour Of The Beast and will close the tour in New York at Drom November 21. Part one, which wrapped up in LA June 30, received outstanding reviews. Midtown Magazine said, 'Wolf is not an easy artist to file away. And that's part of the fun. One moment the show leans into old-world folk ritual; the next, it drifts into electronic pulse, chamber-pop drama, or something closer to gothic cabaret. He moves between instruments and moods with the confidence of someone who has spent years building his own strange little kingdom...Wolf's voice is the anchor. It has that deep, theatrical, shape-shifting quality that can feel wounded one second and commanding the next...Wolf's music benefits from proximity.

Wolf released two new songs for leg one that he wrote, produced, engineered, and recorded in his home studio in Ramsgate, UK- the harpsichord banger 'The Beast' on May 26 - listen HERE, and features Wolf on Vocals, Harpsichord, Pianotron, Dulcitone, 5 String Viola, Upright Piano, Drum Programming, Modular Synths, Radiator + Percussion - Watch the video directed by groundbreaking queer filmmaker, artist, activist, and drag performer Joseph Wilson HERE. He also released 'The Laughing Dove' on June 5, and features Wolf on his self-invented Kantalyre instrument, The Pitch Pipe, Upright Piano and Vocals - listen HERE, watch the video he created himself HERE. Tickets for the tour are on sale now HERE.

After the success of his ten-week tour in support of his seventh album, his first album in 13 years, Crying The Neck late last year, driving himself across the country, where he not only discovered his fanbase had been waiting all that time, but a brand new one had grown in his absence, both songs mark a new chapter in Wolf's career and bridge between album releases. They also celebrate his return to the United States.

The tour will see Wolf playing in intimate standing room only venues, solo, where an astounding collision of genres and musical storytelling features live electronics driving the rhythm alongside his multi-instrumentation, playing Appalachian mountain dulcimer, 5 string viola, piano, lyre, folk and electronic guitar and of course all just the backing to his inimitable multi-octave voice and deep narrative baritone. Much of the wardrobe he is bringing is designed and created by Wolf himself and based on the characters of his songs.

"Somewhere between weathering a tornado out in New Orleans to the wild crowds that gathered in North Texas this June, leg one of the Tour of The Beast hit a bombastic, feral stride and it became the fantastical, animalistic and liberating ritual of a show I had planned for it to be for the audience, an exorcism,' says Patrick Wolf. 'Leg two has me returning to many of the cities that first welcomed me back, open-armed last year on my first North American tour in 13 years. Many of those were booked as seated shows but I could tell the audience were desperate to be on their feet and often were, so I opened the door for them to a completely new world and escape route this fall, standing and dancing room only. These two tours, driving myself and instruments West to East and East to West are becoming profound adventures for me. It's really such an honour to be finding my audience on the other side of the Atlantic and such a beautiful beast of one too."

Patrick Wolf has achieved massive success and critical acclaim from journalists around the world since he released his first EP at the age of 19. He's a visionary singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist whose songs inhabit a world between the mythic and the deeply personal. Emerging with his debut album Lycanthropy (2003), Wolf quickly established himself as an artist of rare originality, blending folk, electronic, and classical influences into a sound entirely his own. Albums such as Wind in the Wires (2005) and The Magic Position (2007) showcased his gift for marrying emotional candor with sweeping, often orchestral arrangements. Renowned for his striking stage presence and ever-evolving aesthetic, Wolf has built a career on constant reinvention and remains one of the most distinctive voices of his generation. His most recent album, Crying The Neck, was released to much critical acclaim in June 2025. Wolf has toured with Patti Smith's band, collaborated with Florence Welch and Marianne Faithful, among others. His rapid, stellar ascent led to a sudden retreat from the industry where a decade of personal trial ended with a renaissance and reconnection with his work and vocation, documented in a feature film biopic Wolf, executive produced and narrated by Tilda Swinton, which debuted at Sheffield Doc Fest June 11 and slated for release at the end of this year.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming