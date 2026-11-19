Parsons Dance is launching the final phase of Future in Motion: Celebrating 40 Years of Dance and Beyond, a $6.5 million fundraising campaign celebrating the company’s 40th anniversary and investing in its artistic future. Over the past three years, the company has raised $5.4 million, representing 83 percent of its goal, with funds already supporting the artistic and institutional initiatives at the heart of the campaign. The largest campaign in Parsons Dance history will support new choreographic commissions, establish the company’s first comprehensive Living Archive, and expand its educational programming and international reach. The initiative honors four decades of artistic innovation while laying the foundation for the company’s next chapter.

Founded in 1985 by choreographer David Parsons and the late Tony Award-winning lighting designer Howell Binkley, Parsons Dance celebrates four decades of artistic innovation with a slate of new works connecting the company's past, present, and future. Acclaimed choreographer and former Parsons dancer Robert Battle returns to create his first new work for the company in approximately 25 years, while Courtney “Balenciaga” Washington receives her second commission following the success of Fearless. David Parsons will also premiere a new work set to the music of The Rolling Stones. Together, the commissions reflect the company’s enduring commitment to cultivating choreographic talent and expanding the boundaries of contemporary dance.

Robert Battle’s return represents a particularly meaningful artistic homecoming. Joining Parsons Dance in 1994, he performed with the company for seven years while developing his early choreographic voice under Parsons, who produced more than ten of his first works. Battle subsequently established an internationally acclaimed career, including his tenure as Artistic Director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. His new commission, created in collaboration with composer-percussionist Damien Bassman, will feature eight dancers and an original percussion score, reconnecting Battle with a formative chapter of his artistic career.

Courtney “Balenciaga” Washington, a celebrated figure in New York’s ballroom community and founder of the Masterz at Work Dance Family, will create a new quartet set to music by Jaydee. Her return underscores Parsons Dance’s commitment to sustained artistic partnerships and introducing new movement vocabularies into its repertory. David Parsons’ new Rolling Stones-inspired work will feature lighting by Christopher Chambers and costumes by Christine Darch. The anniversary season will also revive historic works celebrating the company’s collaborations with distinguished visual artists including Mood Swing, featuring designs by Alex Katz.

Beyond these artistic commissions, Future in Motion will support the creation of the Parsons Dance Living Archive, an extensive digital collection of photographs, performance videos, interviews, and historical materials documenting the company’s extraordinary legacy. The campaign will also strengthen the company’s commitment to accessibility and education, building on initiatives that reached more than 20,000 participants through over 400 educational events between 2024 and 2026. During that same period, Parsons Dance performed for more than 120,000 audience members in the United States and internationally.

The final phase of Future in Motion will seek to raise the remaining $1.1 million toward the campaign's $6.5 million goal by June 30, 2027. The anniversary celebration will continue throughout the 2026–2027 season, including performances in Venice, Italy, March 4–7, the company’s annual New York City engagement at The Joyce Theater in spring 2027, and a 40th Anniversary Gala on May 24. Additional programming and celebrations will be announced in the coming months.

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