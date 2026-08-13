Pangea Dance Collective To Present PANGEA: UNLEASHED, Featuring the Return of Carmilla and Eight World Premieres

Pangea Dance Collective will present its Fall 2026 season, PANGEA: UNLEASHED, October 10-11 at Peridance KnJ Theater in New York City. Featuring eight world-premiere works by company artists, the program will also mark the highly anticipated return of Carmilla, Pangea's signature full-length contemporary ballet.

Following its previous presentation, Carmilla returns to the stage as a centerpiece of Pangea's fall season. The work is Pangea Dance Collective's full-length contemporary ballet adaptation of Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu's classic gothic romance novella of the same name. It tells the story of forbidden love between Laura, a lonely noblewoman, and Carmilla, the vampiress who enters her life disguised as a companion.

An intimate exploration of queerness, femininity, and freedom, Pangea's C‍armilla reimagines the romance between Laura and Carmilla as one of mutual agency and empowerment. It employs the structure of a Romantic-era ballet to tell a contemporary story that will delight both new and longtime ballet enthusiasts.

Alongside Carmilla, PANGEA: UNLEASHED will feature eight world-premiere works created by Pangea company artists, showcasing the individual artistic voices and creative range of the dancers who make up the company.

For the first time, Pangea will present its fall season across two performances, expanding the opportunity for audiences to experience the company and its work.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

PANGEA: UNLEASHED

Saturday, October 10, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 11, 2026 at 4:00 p.m.

Peridance KnJ Theater

126 E. 13th St.

New York, NY 10003

Tickets: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/pangea-unleashed

Discounted Early Bird tickets are available through September 1, 2026.

PANGEA: UNLEASHED continues Pangea's commitment to providing emerging dance artists with opportunities to perform, choreograph, and develop new work while bringing bold contemporary dance and storytelling to New York audiences.

ABOUT PANGEA DANCE COLLECTIVE

Pangea Dance Collective is a New York City-based contemporary dance company committed to creating performance opportunities for emerging artists and presenting innovative new works. Through performance, choreography, and community engagement, Pangea provides a platform for artists to develop their voices and connect with audiences through dance.

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