Rocky Paterra went to the Spring Awakening Open Call this summer at Studio Seaview ahead of the show's Off-Broadway return. A balding 34-year-old amongst a sea of late teens/early 20s hopefuls, Rocky clung to the seemingly blind hope of basking in a Purple Summer.

He felt called to document his journey to the audition in a film he has since titled Purple Bummer. And now, in the aftermath, he hopes that Purple Bummer will forever alter the hearts and minds of the theatre industry at large.

Join Rocky as he navigates not just headshots and audition cuts, but a treasure trove of unprocessed trauma and repression that has laid the foundation for his story. You'll be asking yourself, "Is it about chasing the role, or chasing the feeling?"

Purple Bummer will be available on YouTube on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Rocky Paterra

Rocky Paterra is an actor currently starring in Slam Frank Off-Broadway at The Orpheum Theater. Rocky is a writer and comedian as well. His song "I'm an Accountant" has reached #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts and was featured in the documentary Sugar Babies, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. He has also co-written a musical commercial for Smirnoff starring Kathy Hilton and has created original musical compositions for brands including Adobe, Amazon Prime Video, and Candy Crush. Rocky can also be found performing comedy around NYC at venues such as UCB, The PIT, Caveat, and more!

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming