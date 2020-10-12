PODCAST: THE BROADWAY GINGER Takes a Deep Dive into LITTLE WOMEN in 'Off to Massachusetts'

In "Off to Massachusetts - Traveling for Theatre," the hosts discuss shows they have gone to great lengths to see

We all know there's no distance that can get between theatre fans and shows they love. From skipping prom to road-tripping across the state, we have all gone to creative lengths for the love of theatre.

In the third episode of THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST, host Sally Henry Fuller and co-host Ashley Elliott discuss the miles they have traveled to see some favorite musicals (and the times their parents have fought ushers for programs).

Check out the episode below!

"Join us as we take a deep dive into LITTLE WOMEN, Ashley building a case for why it is worth listening to, and Sally building a case for why it's worth skipping (like prom). Click here to see the full show notes, including bonus Broadway videos, shout-outs, and more!"

From theatre journalist (and redhead) Sally Henry Fuller, THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST combines fandom, history, and a critic's take on the Broadway landscape from the Golden Age to modern-day. Every Monday, Fuller and co-host Ashley Elliott (director/writer) discuss a few musicals centered around a chosen theme and take a deep dive into one, covering everything from the plot to fun facts about the original cast.

"My chief goal of THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST is to invite anyone on the theatre fan spectrum from the mildly interested (like my husband) to die-hards to join us for entertaining and enriching conversations," Fuller says.

"It's supposed to feel like one of those greenroom chats from early community theatre days. There are podcasts out there discussing important, world-changing things, but we are here to tell you that this one is pure, unadulterated escapism."

For more information about THE BROADWAY GINGER PODCAST, visit http://theBroadwayGinger.com or connect on social media: Sally Fuller- @thebwayginger, Ashley Elliott- @acelliott94.

About Sally

A writer with a passion for building relationships and telling people's stories, Sally Henry Fuller is a performing arts journalist. She has had the privilege of interviewing both local theatre professionals and multi-award-winning celebrities including Carol Burnett, Matthew Morrison, Vanessa Williams, Josh Gad, and Taylor Hicks. With theatre journalism experience since 2011, her work has been featured on BroadwayWorld.com, Encore Atlanta, the Huffington Post, and the Kennedy Center's American College Theatre Festival.

About Ashley

Ashley Elliott is a writer based north of Atlanta currently working on the marketing team at the Tony Award-winning Alliance Theatre. She studied theatre in college but was a fan for nearly a decade prior. Now with actual hands-on experience of almost every facet of the process, she can't wait to delve into this love of theatre with her friend and colleague, Sally Fuller!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You