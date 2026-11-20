Classic Stage Company has added 19 performances to its strictly limited engagement of the musical Penelope. Previously announced to run from December 10-20 only, newly added shows from January 5-21, 2027 extends the run. The run's opening night will be celebrated on Friday, December 11 at CSC's Lynn F. Angelson Theater.

Starring Grace McLean in a contemporary musical retelling of Homer's The Odyssey from the perspective of Odysseus' wife, Penelope features music and lyrics by Alex Bechtel and a book by Alex Bechtel, Grace McLean & Eva Steinmetz, and is directed by Eva Steinmetz.

Alex Bechtel (piano), Rachel Massey (violin), Nicole Fassold Harabaru (viola), Justin Yoder (cello), and Hiroyuki Matsuura (percussion) will join McLean on stage as a musical Greek chorus.

The newly announced creative team includes You-Shin Chen (scenic design), Paloma Young (costume design), Thom Weaver (lighting design), and Palmer Hefferan (sound design).

Penelope waited twenty years for Odysseus to return from the Trojan War. Now she's ready to share her side of the story…but she's going to need a drink first. Starring Broadway's Grace McLean, this contemporary chamber musical brings one of history's greatest epics to life through a Richard Rodgers Award-winning folk-pop score. Sharp, funny, and unexpectedly moving — this is Penelope's Odyssey.

Penelope premiered at Hudson Valley Shakespeare in 2023, followed by productions at Signature Theatre in Washington, DC (2024) and Theatre Horizon in association with Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival (2025). In 2025, the first full production starring McLean played at The Ancram Center in New York. Penelope: Live from Joe's Pub was recently released by Joy Machine Records and is now streaming on Spotify and all listening platforms.

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Related Stories 1 PENELOPE Limited Run Starring Grace McLean is Coming to Classic Stage Company

Grace McLean will reprise her role in Penelope, a Richard Rodgers Award-winning musical retelling of The Odyssey, for a two-week run at Classic Stage Company following its Edinburgh Fringe engagement.