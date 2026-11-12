PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Will Host In-Person Ticket Lottery for $13 Tickets on Friday the 13th

In honor of Friday the 13th, Paranormal Activity on Broadway will host a special in-person ticket lottery on November 13th where winners have the chance to purchase $13 to that evening’s performance. Fans are invited to join members of the cast of Paranormal Activity outside of the August Wilson Theatre at 5pm on Friday, November 13. Members of the cast will draw raffle tickets and the lucky winners will have the opportunity to purchase $13 tickets to that evening’s performance. This special in-person lottery will occur in place of the regular rush policy that is typically offered for this performance.

The smash-hit, sold-out, critically acclaimed Broadway production recently announced an eight-week extension due to popular demand. Written by Levi Holloway, and directed by Felix Barrett, Paranormal Activity is now playing at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre through February 28, 2027.

Paranormal Activity is a new story live on Broadway based on the Paranormal Activity films, first written and directed by Oren Peli and brought to the screen by Blumhouse and Solana Films.

Released by Paramount Pictures in 2009, the original Paranormal Activity is a master class in psychological terror. Reimagining the found footage genre for a new generation, the film became a global sensation, grossing nearly $200 million worldwide and kicking off a blockbuster franchise spanning seven feature films. Now, the legacy of fear comes to the intimate world of the theatre as the terrifying phenomenon transitions to the stage.

About Paranormal Activity

James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted, people are… With an original story inspired by the film franchise, Paranormal Activity reimagines the modern ghost story with an intimacy that only live theatre can provide.

Written by Levi Holloway (Grey House) and directed by Felix Barrett (Sleep No More), Paranormal Activity stars Cher Álvarez as Lou, Travis A. Knight as James, Shannon Cochran as Carolanne, and Eva Kaminsky as Etheline Cotgrave with understudies Caron Buinis, Caroline Hendricks and Michael Holding. Álvarez, Knight, Cochran, Buinis, Hendricks and Holding are all making their Broadway debuts and reprising their roles from previous productions across North America.

Paranormal Activity features scenic and costume design by Tony Award Nominee Fly Davis (Caroline, Or Change 2021), illusions design by Tony Award Winner Chris Fisher (Stranger Things: The First Shadow), lighting design by Anna Watson (Giant), sound design by Tony Award Winner Gareth Fry (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), video and projections design by Drama Desk Award Winner Luke Halls (The Lehman Trilogy), and General Management by Envoy Theatricals/Samuel Dallas & Marty McGuire.

Paranormal Activity arrives on Broadway directly from a strictly limited pre-Broadway engagement in Boston at the Emerson Colonial Theatre from July 11 through July 30. Prior to Boston, Paranormal Activity played sold-out engagements at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in Chicago, Center Theatre Group at The Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington D.C., and American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. A production in Toronto at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre began on June 9, 2026, and ran through July 5, 2026. The production first premiered at the Leeds Playhouse in the UK before transferring to the Ambassadors Theatre in the West End, where it received a Laurence Olivier Award nomination this year for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play. The West End production resumed performances at the Ambassadors Theatre on Tuesday, August 11, 2026 and is currently selling tickets through Saturday, November 7, 2026.

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