Tony Award nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde, Burlesque) will star as notorious Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss in Little Black Book: A Scandalous New Rock Musical, In Concert, for one night only at The Town Hall on Monday, November 30, 2026, at 7:30p.m.

Featuring book, music and lyrics by Billy Recce, the new musical is directed by Tony Award nominee Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages) and produced by Michael Chase Gosselin and Tim Sulka of Visceral Entertainment. The concert follows a private presentation at New York's Bowery Ballroom and marks the first opportunity for the general public to experience the production.

Joining Orfeh is Tony and Grammy Award Winner Jennifer Holliday as Madam Alex Adams, along with Emma Pittman (The Outsiders, Chicago), Amanda K Lopez (In the Heights, Suffs), Lauren Robinson and Sarah Kleist. The 90-minute staged concert will feature a seven-piece live rock band, expanded production elements and an original score drawing inspiration from three decades of powerhouse female rock artists, including Joan Jett, Stevie Nicks, Pat Benatar, Alanis Morissette, Blondie, Amy Winehouse, Linda Ronstadt and Annie Lennox.

Far from a conventional retelling of one of Hollywood's most sensational scandals, Little Black Book explores the woman behind the headlines and asks a provocative question: Who gets to define a woman's legacy?

Decades after her conviction and imprisonment, Heidi Fleiss is living a very different life in the Nevada desert, surrounded by 40 parrots and far removed from the Beverly Hills parties, powerful men and relentless tabloid scrutiny that once made her a household name. Now in her fifties, financially struggling and determined to leave her notorious past behind, Fleiss is confronted with a million-dollar offer to reveal the names allegedly contained in her infamous little black book.

As she weighs the possibility of exposing the powerful men who once populated her world, Heidi must confront the choices, betrayals and personal traumas that shaped her life. Does her story matter only because of the famous men connected to it? Can she reclaim her own narrative? And does the legendary little black book even exist?

Through a series of pop-rock numbers, flashbacks to the excesses of 1990s Hollywood and a wisecracking trio of macaws serving as her backup singers, Little Black Book transforms a familiar tabloid saga into a darkly funny, rebellious and moving examination of fame, exploitation, female rage and reinvention.

The musical has been in development since the release of its Billboard-charting concept album in 2021, which introduced audiences to Billy Recce's take on Fleiss and her place in American pop culture.

The creative team includes arrangements and music supervision by Lena Gabrielle, arrangements and orchestrations by Lloyd Kikoler, music direction by Julie McBride, production design by Brendan McCann, projection design by Brian Pacelli and lighting design by Jamie Roderick.

Little Black Book: A Scandalous New Rock Musical, In Concert will be presented Monday, November 30, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at The Town Hall in New York City. Tickets are on sale now at www.thetownhall.org.

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