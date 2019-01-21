Orchestra Tickets Starting at $75 to See Best Musical Winner THE BAND'S VISIT on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on THE BAND'S VISIT

The Band's Visit is the winner of 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, making it one of the most Tony-winning musicals in history.

In this delightfully offbeat story, set in a town that's way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky, and with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways. Even the briefest visit can stay with you forever.

With a score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, and featuring Tony-winning performances and thrillingly talented onstage musicians, The Band's Visit rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together.

Offer Details

Orchestra from $75

Mezzanine from $45

Valid for performances through June 30

Use Discount Code: BDBWW118

By phone: Call 212-947-8844

In Person:

Barrymore Theatre, 243 West 47th St

Box office hours: Mon - Sat 10am - 8:30pm; Sun 12pm - 6pm

*Blackout dates may apply. All prices include a $2 facility fee. All sales are final - no refunds or exchanges. Offer subject to availability and prior sale. Not valid in combination with any other offers. Normal service charges apply to phone and internet orders. Performance schedule subject to change. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. There is a 25 ticket limit per order.

