Oprah Interviews Dolly Parton on THE OPRAH CONVERSATION Nov. 13

Today, Oprah Winfrey announced that beloved Pop culture icon, COUNTRY MUSIC star, and songwriting legend Dolly Parton will be her next guest on "The Oprah Conversation," premiering Friday, November 13 at 12:00am ET, exclusively on Apple TV+.

One of the most cherished figures in American music and considered by her fans an American treasure, Dolly Parton discusses her lifetime of songwriting, storytelling, and being a unifier in divided times.

Parton is the composer and lyricist for "9 to 5," the Broadway musical based on her 1980 film of the same name.

Dolly Parton joins Oprah for a heartfelt conversation and looks back at the personal stories that helped shape her career, the music that's beloved by generations, and her hopeful view on how life will look after the pandemic.

Dolly shares deep and meaningful anecdotes about the importance of her faith in shaping her notoriously positive outlook on life, the inspirations for some of her hit songs like "Jolene," and her motivation and passion for supporting children's literacy with her continued work with The Imagination Library, her book gifting program for children. In addition, Dolly provides a sneak-peek into the exciting guests and songs to expect in her forthcoming holiday album "A Holly Dolly Christmas."

"The Oprah Conversation" is a timely Apple Original series that features Oprah leading intimate discussions with today's foremost newsmakers, thought leaders, and masters of their craft, exclusively on Apple TV+. Filmed remotely and incorporating audience engagement, Oprah hosts conversations that aim to bring truth and perspective to a range of topics shaping our world, revealing gripping stories of human connection.

The series continues to explore impactful and relevant topics with fascinating thought leaders from all over the world, and also offers poignant conversations between Oprah and change makers such as Emmanuel Acho, host of the provocative web series "Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man" in a two-part episode; Professor Ibram X. Kendi, bestselling author of "How to Be an Antiracist"; Bryan Stevenson, Equal Justice Initiative founder and bestselling author of the memoir that inspired the acclaimed film "Just Mercy"; global music icon Mariah Carey; Oscar-winning actor and humanitarian Matthew McConaughey; and legendary Grammy Award winner Stevie Wonder.

