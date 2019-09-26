Opportunities in New York, Around the Country and the World in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds 9/26

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 9/26/2019. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Temp Jobs: Stage Manager

Ellenor Riley-Condit and Leigh Hendrix of The Syndicate are seeking two collaborators for November performances of Bluets, a solo piece based on the book by Maggie Nelson and first performed in 2018 at IRT Theatre in NYC and to be presented at Read/Write Library in Chicago. At the moment, Bluets is somewhere between a work-in-progress stage and it's final form. We are looking for collaborators with specific interests, but who also like to create on a team. The time commitment is flexible: we wo... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

About The Shed: The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building-a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group-physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Staten Island Ambassador

AKA NYC/Staten Island Ambassador is hiring a new group of dynamic, friendly professionals intended to represent Empire Outlets to the thousands of daily riders of the Staten Island ferry. As a Staten Island Ambassador, you will be the voice of Empire Outlets: you'll be fully knowledgeable on the ins and outs of the outlet mall and surrounding areas, its retail stores and upcoming activations, as well as technical information and information about New York City in general. You'll be part of ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Broadway Ambassador

Seeking Broadway Ambassadors for outdoor marketing promotions within Times Square, in addition to other locations throughout Manhattan, for the Fall/Winter season. These dedicated and energetic candidates should present themselves in a charismatic and engaging way, and be comfortable approaching potential customers. Shifts are available seven days a week, with an average of 4-6 hours per shift, and positions are open immediately. Specific dress code is required and work is primarily outdoors.... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Program Manager, Civic Programs

About The Shed: The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building-a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group-physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed... (more)

: 2 Days in May: 10-Minute Playwriting Festival

ArtisTree's Grange Theatre, South Pomfret, VT seeks 10-Minute & One Act Plays • Types of Plays: 10-Minute • Setting: Open, versatile. A complete set will not be built for any show. Sets will be suggested. Costumes should also be versatile. • Deadline for submission: February 1, 2020 • Notification of selection: March 15, 2020 • Performance Dates: May 15 & 16, 2020 How to submit: • Format: PDF only • Please name your PDF including your last name. • Send scripts to: Ash... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development Assistant, Leadership Giving

The Public is looking to hire a Development Assistant, Leadership Giving position in the Major Gifts-Leadership Giving team. The position will support high-level fundraising efforts to support the mission of The Public Theater. The Development Assistant, Leadership Giving will execute administrative functions including tracking deadlines and activity, maintaining database records and updating information, drafting donor communication as needed, and serving the Department's staffing needs for ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Performing Arts Center Technical Director

Performing Arts Center Technical Director Ventura County Community College District Salary: $60,168.00 - $82,944.00 Annually Job Type: Classified Job Number: 2019-01401 Location: Districtwide (Ventura County CA), CA Department: Districtwide Closing: 11/3/2019 11:59 PM Pacific Description This recruitment is being conducted to establish a list of eligible candidates that will be used to fill district-wide, current and upcoming, temporary and regular vacancies for the dur... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development, Communications, and Management Assistant

THE 52ND STREET PROJECT SEEKS: Development, Communications & Management Assistant The 52nd Street Project, a global leader in young people's theater and community-based arts programs, seeks a motivated and meticulous Development, Communications & Management Assistant that reports to the Executive Director, Director of Institutional Advancement, and Development Director. The ideal candidate is a self-starter, a strong communicator with excellent writing and organizational skills, and has a... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Associate Director, Institutional Partnerships

The Public Theater is seeking a savvy, outgoing member to join the Director of Institutional Partnerships in cultivating, building, and maintaining high quality relationships and innovative partnerships. The Public Theater continues to create the canon of American theater by providing a wide breadth of programming to audiences in partnership with pillars of arts and culture philanthropy like the Ford Foundation, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and the Jerome L. Greene Foundation, and with corp... (more)

Temp Jobs: Non-Equity Stage Manager needed For Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol

"Marley was dead, to begin with..."-and what happens to Ebenezer Scrooge's mean, sour, pruney old business partner after that? Chained and shackled, Marley is condemned to a hellish eternity. He's even given his own private tormentor: a malicious little hell-sprite who thoroughly enjoys his work. Desperate, Marley accepts his one chance to free himself: To escape his own chains, he must first redeem Scrooge. So begins a journey of laughter and terror, redemption and renewal, during which Scroog... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Festival Operations Director

DUTIESManagerial (90%)Develops and maintains production schedules for operation-related activities such as public safety and security, waste management, and concessions. Assists in creating and executing plan. Meets with curators and program managers. Travels, if necessary, to research sites to help determine operational needs for eventprograms. Creates exhibit plans that convey necessary information to internal and external program partners.These plans include the production of site drawings in... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Production Manager

About The Shed: The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building?a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group?physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed t... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Acting Theater Troupe Director - Cleveland

Seeking an organized and diligent candidate for the position of troupe director for The Murder Mystery Co. The individual will be responsible for taking charge as a strong, competent leader and enthusiastic role model for the Improv troupe.$15 hourly flat rate per week (flexible schedule based on show volume)All rehearsals take place near downtown Cleveland.All performances take place within the Greater Cleveland area.DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:Regular duties will consist of the following:- pr... (more)

: Technical Director

Florida Studio Theatre is seeking a Technical Director for its five-theatre operation. The ideal candidate will possess strong management skills and strong technical ?how to? knowledge and be able to manage set construction, electrics, sound, props, people and the technical needs for a five theatre operation. A collaborative attitude is necessary. Strong people management, time management and project management skills are necessary as are excellent interpersonal communication skills. Professiona... (more)

: Major Gifts Officer

Major Gifts Officer - Florida Studio Theatre, is seeking an experienced Major Gifts Officer for a rapidly expanding Development department.The Major Gifts Officer will develop and maintain a portfolio of active donor prospects and create strategies for solicitation of these prospects. The candidate will work independently and be self-motivated in initiating contacts with potential supporters. Responsibilities include, but not limited to, being on-site during performances to greet and cultivate ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Head Carpenter

POSITION TITLE: Head Carpenter DEPARTMENT: ProductionAt Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (HSDC), we bring artists, art and audiences together to enrich, engage, and change lives through the experience of dance. Hubbard Street Dance Chicago is home to the premier contemporary dance company in the United States, the largest dance facility in Chicago, and serves the community through youth, education, and community engagement programs, and adaptive dance programs that serve thousands of children across... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Managing Director

Adirondack Theatre Festival Seeks Managing DirectorAdirondack Theatre Festival seeks full-time Managing Director to oversee and executeadministrative operations. Located at the foot of the Adirondacks and three hours north of New YorkCity, ATF is the Capitol Region?s leading professional theatre dedicated to new works. ATF producesa nine-week summer season with four full productions, a children?s dinner theatre, a cabaret series,and new play readings, along with several special events during the... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Marketing

42nd Street Moon (San Francisco, CA), a non-profit musical theatre production company celebrating its 27th season, is looking for a dynamic individual to become their Marketing Director; start date is approximately October 1, 2019.Moon will be producing six mainstage shows (five musicals and one play), a musical in concert, and several special events during its upcoming season. During this time Moon would like to expand its audience in terms of both numbers and demographics. Additionally, Moon ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Acting Theater Troupe Director - Cleveland

Seeking an organized and diligent candidate for the position of troupe director for The Murder Mystery Co. The individual will be responsible for taking charge as a strong, competent leader and enthusiastic role model for the Improv troupe.$15 hourly flat rate per week (flexible schedule based on show volume)All rehearsals take place near downtown Cleveland.All performances take place within the Greater Cleveland area.DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:Regular duties will consist of the following:- pr... (more)

Voice Lessons / Coaching: MUSIC DIRECTOR

MUSIC DIRECTOR The Play Group Theatre, a Westchester based company dedicated to providing theatre making and diverse performance opportunities to children and teenagers, is seeking Music Directors for the upcoming season. PGT's programming includes several MainStage shows, a Theatre Lab program, an Improv and Cabaret Troupe, Design/Tech, and Arts in Education for ages 7-18, and Little Theatre for ages 4-6. All programs are held in our facility in White Plains, NY. We are seeking applica... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Acting Theater Troupe Director - Philadelphia, PA

Seeking an organized and diligent candidate for the position of Philadelphia troupe director for The Murder Mystery Co. The individual will be responsible for taking charge as a strong, competent leader and enthusiastic role model for the Improv troupe.$15 hourly flat rate per week (flexible schedule based on show volume)All rehearsals take place near downtown Philadelphia.All performances take place within the Greater Philadelphia area.DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:Regular duties will consist of... (more)

: Executive Director, Theatre Forward

OrganizationTheatre Forward, originally known as the National Corporate Theatre Fund, was created in 1977 with the mission to advance American theatre and its communities by providing funding and other resources to prominent regional theatres in the United States. Member theatres are located in 19 cities across the country and share many characteristics, including independently determined programming, seasons of nine months or more, multiple stages, a full-time professional staff, and a record o... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Stage Manager

Job Description:Under the Supervision of the Production Manager, the Stage Manager?s role is to facilitate rehearsals, performances, and events for The Washington Ballet?s performing company (TWB) and The Washington School of Ballet (TWSB).Responsibilities:Serve as the principal Stage Manager for all Company and Studio Company performances, and TWB and TWSB events as assigned.Serve as the primary show caller and run tech rehearsals for all Company and Studio Company performances, and TWB and TWS... (more)

: Visitor Experience Manager

About The Shed: The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building?a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group?physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed to ... (more)





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You