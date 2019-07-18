Opportunities On and Off Stage Available in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 7/18

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 7/18/2019. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Part Time Jobs: Casting Call: Immersive Character Impersonators

CASTING CALL for American Immersion Theater actresses in Philadelphia!Mon, July 29, 2019 from 12:00 pm to 5:40 pmThe Whole Shebang, 1813 South 11th Street, Philadelphia PA 19148 https://ait.careers/casting-calls/philadelphia/?src=broadwayworldSign up for a slot!Get consistent, paid work and be a part of the immersive movement. ?Base pay starting at $50.Seeking: Character Impersonators



If you think you'd make a great Disney Princess, Superhero, or Murder Mystery Character, we would love to have you... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Digital Engagement Manager

Status: Full Time/Regular/ExemptReports to: Director of Marketing & CommunicationsThe Digital Engagement Manager is part of the American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) Marketing Department and leads strategic development and execution of digital marketing initiatives across paid, owned and earned channels designed to build brand awareness, audience engagement, audience development and revenue for the organization. Guided by A.C.T.'s brand and goals, the Digital Engagement Manager manages all digi... (more)

Part Time Jobs: House Manager

The House Manager welcomes audience members and introduces the performance. This role is responsible for ensuring that everyone has a safe, relaxed, and pleasant experience in our new Cultural Arts Center. Duties include oversight of all front-of-house operations before, during and after performances, limited coordination and assistance with the show, and supervision of theatre staff and volunteers. Requirements: •Prior House Management experience •Exemplary customer service skills •M... (more)

Internships: Talent Management Intern

As our INTERN you will work alongside both Cyd & Harold in all areas of TV/Film/Theatre and Literary. Responsibilities May include:-Scheduling client appointments and keeping tabs of clients? itineraries and daily activity which includes maintaining the office calendar (daily/weekly/monthly).-Organizing weekly meetings for new talent and current clients-Assisting in organizing Breakdown submissions, making frequent updates to the database, putting clients on tape for LA Projects, and editing au... (more)

: Wardrobe Supervisor

Childsplay, Arizona?s professional theatre for young audiences has an opening for a Wardrobe Supervisor. Candidate should be a self-starter and possess good communication skills with a solid wardrobe and costuming background, general sewing and garment repair skills, familiarity with wigs, attention to detail, the ability to take direction and work independently as well as closely with others.Duties include, but are not limited to running wardrobe during on stage productions, run list developmen... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Business Development and Communications Coordinator

Are you looking for a challenging role that will allow you to utilize those excellent people skills? If you have impeccable organizational skills, and the ability to work autonomously and collaborate with others, then look no further ? this job is for you!AKA NYC, a global entertainment advertising agency specializing in verticals including Broadway, arts, leisure and culture, is looking for a Business Development and Communications Coordinator to join our Business Development Department. In th... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

Signature Theatre, a Tony Award-winning LORT B theater in the Washington DC metro, seeks an experienced Technical Director. Signature produces an average of eight mainstage productions each season in two flexible-seating black box spaces: the 275 seat MAX Theatre and the 112 seat ARK. We also produce a series of cabarets, a student production through our education department, and facilitate a series of readings and workshops of new works. The Technical Director is responsible for all aspects of ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Events and Membership Manager

We are seeking an enthusiastic, highly-organized candidate who is also a detail-oriented individual with exceptional skills in customer service and donor relations to manage special events for an acclaimed performing arts organization and an ongoing individual membership program. The Manager reports to the Director of Development and supports the entire development team.DUTIES INCLUDE:EVENTS? Manage all event project elements within timelines and budget;? Engage in regular communication and act ... (more)

Music Production: Seeking Musicians for Production of Annie

We are looking for musicians to perform in the Greenwood Little Theatre production of Annie that will run December 14-22, 2019. Please send an email to the director, David Dallas at davidadallas@gmail.com.We are particularly looking for the following instrumentation:BassCelloDrumsGuitar/BanjoKeyboardPercussion (Bells, Cabasa, Ratchet, Siren, Slapstick, Sleigh Bells, Temple Block, Timpani, Triangle, Whip, Xylophone)Reed 1 (Alto Saxophone, Clarinet, Flute, Piccolo, Soprano Saxophone)Reed 2 (Alto S... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Client Account Coordinator

Are you looking for a challenging role that will allow you to utilize those excellent people skills? If you have impeccable organizational skills, and the ability to work autonomously as well as alongside others, then look no further ? this job for you! AKA NYC, a global advertising agency specializing in theatrical and non-theatrical entertainment, is in search of a Client Account Coordinator to be a part of our dynamic Client Services team. This individual will help to support the Client S... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Executive Director

The Virginia Theatre Association (VTA), the premier theatre association for the Commonwealth of Virginia, is seeking a full-time Executive Director to lead and advance Its mission and goals as a comprehensive theatre network. VTA is a member of the Southeastern Theatre Conference, the nation?s largest theatre organization. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the association?s consistent achievement of mission and financial objectives. The Executive Director helps to define the asso... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Scenic Designer/Tenure Track

The Scenic Designer will be responsible for designing for productions as well as teaching related classes while providing opportunities for students to have laboratory experiences in the scene shop. Candidate will teach courses such as Stagecraft, Lighting, Advanced Stage Lighting and Advanced Technical Design, Oversee the coordination of all aspect of scene shop. Engage actively as a collaborative and committed member of the drama faculty through assistance with productions, advising, retentio... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Senior Director of IT and Application Systems

Lead the strategic and operational execution of the Information Technology department in support of the goals and strategies set by senior management. Develop organizational IT policies and systems that address internal business initiatives and priorities.Leadership? Provide strong leadership and business acumen, as well as data and analytical skills and relationship-building capabilities to inspire the organization around common goals, vision and values for IT and significant business systems... (more)

: DIGITAL MARKETING MANAGER

Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a DIGITAL MARKETING MANAGER to join the marketing team and report to the Director of Marketing and Audience Services. Applicants from populations underrepresented in the theatre field are strongly encouraged to apply. Founded in 1991, the Company exists to celebrate the playwright, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005, Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing ... (more)

: DIRECTOR OF MARKETING & AUDIENCE SERVICES

Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND AUDIENCE SERVICES to join the senior leadership team and report to the Executive Director. Applicants from populations underrepresented in the theatre field are strongly encouraged to apply. Founded in 1991, the Company exists to celebrate the playwright, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005, Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Finance Director

FINANCE DIRECTOR - Reporting to the Managing Director and working closely with Producing Artistic Director the Director of Finance will serve as the Chief Financial Officer for FST.We are seeking a leader with significant not-for-profit financial experience who brings a can-do, entrepreneurial, and enthusiastic disposition to the job and who can inspire others to do their best work. Theatre experience is a plus.Florida Studio Theatre is committed to developing a work environment that is reflect... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Finance Director

FINANCE DIRECTOR - Reporting to the Managing Director and working closely with Producing Artistic Director the Director of Finance will serve as the Chief Financial Officer for FST.We are seeking a leader with significant not-for-profit financial experience who brings a can-do, entrepreneurial, and enthusiastic disposition to the job and who can inspire others to do their best work. Theatre experience is a plus.Florida Studio Theatre is committed to developing a work environment that is reflect... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Education and Play Festival Manager

The Education and Play Festival Manager (Managing Assistant Director III) is integral to the running of Premiere Stages and is responsible for managing important aspects of the program, including implementing policies and procedures for the Theatre Management and Programming Office. Reporting directly to the Director of Arts Programming/Premiere Stages, the Education and Play Festival Manager is actively involved in the management and implementation of the two primary Premiere Stages components... (more)

: Anxiety Management Workshop: How to Calm Your Nerves

Is anxiety ruining your life? Are your fears holding you back professionally? Do you feel like you worry too much? The good news is that it?s possible to manage and even eliminate your anxiety. As a therapist and anxiety coach, I?ve taken a deep dive into the research on anxiety relief so you don?t have to. And in this workshop I?ll share what I?ve discovered. You?ll learn a set of simple yet powerful tools and strategies (all holistically-based) that will help you regain control over your life!... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Marketing Director

Overall Season:-Participate in weekly staff meetings-Creation of a Strategic Marketing Plan for the Season with clear goals, deadlines, and ways to measure success-Develop a strategy to increase CTT as a year-round brand rather than just one-off productions -Seek opportunities to create a broader, more national brand as well as weave the Company better into the fabric of Chicago-Timetable for execution of various marketing efforts for all shows, intensives, and galas-Ensure Marketing deadlines a... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

Florida Studio Theatre is seeking a Technical Director for its five-theatre operation. The ideal candidate will possess strong management skills and strong technical ?how to? knowledge and be able to manage set construction, electrics, sound, props, people and the technical needs for a five theatre operation. A collaborative attitude is necessary. Strong people management, time management and project management skills are necessary as are excellent interpersonal communication skills. Profess... (more)

: Digital Marketin Manager

Signature Theatre, one of New York?s leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a DIGITAL MARKETING MANAGER to join the marketing team and report to the Director of Marketing and Audience Services.Applicants from populations underrepresented in the theatre field are strongly encouraged to apply. Founded in 1991, the Company exists to celebrate the playwright, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005, Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing subsidized... (more)

Temp Jobs: Temporary Costume Office Administrator

Temporary Costume Office AdministratorThe Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival is seeking applicants for the position of Temporary Costume Office Administrator. The position starts August 5th, 2019 and ends January 3, 2020. Responsibilities include:?Monitoring show budgets and production spending accounts?Reporting accurate weekly show budgets.?Creating and coordinating department schedules?Managing invoices for rental contracts and outside vendors. ?Reconciling all departmental credit... (more)





