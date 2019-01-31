Opportunities Across the Theatrical Landscape in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 1/30

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 1/31/2019. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs: Subscriptions & Group Sales Manager

Tony Award-winning Hartford Stage seeks a full-time Subscriptions and Group Sales Manager to manage and report on all facets of subscriber services and manage group sales for all shows. Primary responsibilities include teaching and engendering superior customer relations skills to the customer service representatives; leading the administration of subscription packages in the box office software; and promoting Hartford Stage to the tourism community. Ideal candidates will have a bachelor's degre... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development Associate

Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D theatre in Sarasota, FL is currently seeking an experienced Development Associate for a rapidly expanding development department. Florida Studio Theatre is committed to developing a work environment that is reflective of the diverse community that it serves. Applicants from any and all diverse background are encouraged to apply. The Development Associate will support FST's fundraising initiatives to engage the theatre's lead philanthropic leader... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Mobile Unit Program Assistant

The Public Theater is seeking an administrator to assist on the logistics of our Mobile Unit program. This is a full-time position (40 hours/week). Some evenings and weekends required. The Mobile Unit Program Assistant will work with the Associate Director of Mobile Unit to support all Mobile Unit programming including but not limited to twice yearly Mobile Unit tours, Public Theater performances, Joe's Pub collaborations, ongoing artist commissions and developmental work, and departm... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Lighting Supervisor

The Public Theater seeks an Assistant Lighting Supervisor who will be one of three assistants responsible for working on assigned shows. Responsibilities: • Coordinate with lighting designers to hang, focus and troubleshoot lighting plots • Act as Production Electrician for assigned shows • Supervise crews to hang and focus lighting equipment • Promote safe workmanship and working conditions • Help to recruit and train freelance labor • Obtain quotes for equipment and order equipmen... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Lighting Shop Foreperson

The lighting department is responsible for lighting all Public Theater Productions and events. The department maintains a lighting shop with equipment and supplies, and work space to facilitate this work. In collaboration with the Lighting Supervisor, The Lighting Shop Foreperson is responsible for the organization of the lighting shop at Astor Place and at the Delacorte Theater and storage in our remote locations, as well supervising crews to complete related tasks. The Lighting Shop Foreper... (more)

Temp Jobs: Musical Theatre Choreographer

A NYC-based, women-led, indie movie is looking for an artist well-versed in working with high schoolers to choreograph a few numbers for a scene with a jukebox-style school production/recital. This entails rehearsals beforehand, and time on set working with the actors in the final performance space, with the work taking place sometime in late February/early March. ... (more)

: Seeking Directors for Exciting 2019-2020 Season

Wheaton Drama is now accepting applications from experienced directors who are interested in directing for their 2019-2020 Season. Any director selected must complete membership enrollment with Wheaton Drama in order to direct. The application deadline is February 15, 2019. All information for application, including dates for interviews & application for download, is available on our website here: http://www.wheatondrama.org/2019/director-application-2019-2020-season/. But what are the sh... (more)

Full Time Jobs: ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF CORPORATE RELATIONS

Ford's Theatre is seeking an Associate Director of Corporate Relations, a frontline fundraising position responsible for developing corporate partnerships (emphasis on, but not limited, to $10,000 to $75,000 gifts) to support the mission of Ford's Theatre Society. The Associate Director of Corporate Relations serves as the primary steward and solicitor of a portfolio of approximately 150 corporate prospects and donors, and must be an experienced fundraiser and a self-directed team member who cu... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Apprenticeship

Hartford Stage is seeking apprentices for the 2019/2020 season. Apprenticeships are available in the following departments: Arts Administration; Artistic; Costumes; Development; Education; Electrics; Marketing/Communications; Production/Company Management; Properties and Technical/Scenic Arts. Most apprenticeships run September 2019 - May 2020. Housing, parking and weekly stipend provided. For details about each position visit www.hartfordstage.org. To apply, send cover letter, resume, referenc... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Equity Stage Manager for The Diary of Anne Frank

We are looking for an Equity Stage Manager for this year's production of "The Diary of Anne Frank" and the JET Theatre in West Bloomfield, Michigan. Rehearsals will begin the beginning of February. Performances will be at the DIA's Film Theatre from February 25th through March 11th. All shows begin at 10 am and there will be one public performance on Thursday March 7th at 7:30 pm. You must have days free! If you are interested please give us a call at 248-788-2900 to set up an interview.... (more)

Temp Jobs: Production Staff

Muhlenberg Summer Music Theatre, an Equity LOA theatre, is seeking the following positions for the 2019 season. The application deadline for best consideration is March 8, 2019. Applications may continue to be accepted until all positions are filled. CARPENTERS Experience required in standard scenic construction techniques, ability to lift 50 lbs and working knowledge of shop equipment and tools. Must be comfortable working on ladders and at heights, and have ability to read and interpret sc... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Patron Services Associate

Spend your summer doing incredible theatre in a surprising setting! Job Type: Seasonal, Salaried, Exempt Ideal Contract Dates: April 22, 2018 to August 26, 2018 OR May 20, 2018 to September 14, 2018 OR May 20, 2018 to September 14, 2018. Areas of Work: Box Office, Concessions, Gift Shop Essential Duties and Responsibilities o Provide an exceptional, seamless experience for the theatergoer, ensuring a safe, relaxed, and pleasant experience. Interact with patrons in a positive and meani... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Patron Services Manager

Spend your summer doing incredible theatre in a surprising setting! Job Type: Seasonal, Salaried, Exempt Ideal Contract Dates: May 6, 2018 to September 14, 2018. Areas of Work: Box Office, Concessions, Gift Shop, scheduling Essential Duties and Responsibilities: o Work with supervisors in ordering supplies and concessions. o Schedule Patron Services staff paying close attention to show requirements, special events, audience enrichment activities, first read and designer runs and nece... (more)

Part Time Jobs: House Manager

Spend your summer doing incredible theatre in a surprising setting! Job Type: Seasonal, Salaried, Exempt Ideal Contract Dates: May 6, 2018 to August 26, 2018 OR June 9, 2018 to September 14, 2018 Areas of Work: House Management, Box Office, Concessions, Gift Shop Essential Duties and Responsibilities: o Serve as House Manager for 2-4 shows as assigned. o Provide an exceptional, seamless experience for the theatergoer, ensuring a safe, relaxed, and pleasant experience. Interact with pa... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Company Manager - The Lion King International Tour

COMPANY MANAGER - THE LION KING INTERNATIONAL TOUR Michael Cassel Group is seeking to recruit an experienced Company Manager to lead the international tour of the world's #1 musical, Disney's The Lion King. • Flexible commencement date • Tour currently in South Korea and will continue to Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong and beyond. • Benefits include return flights home between each engagement, health and travel insurance, as well as per diems plus accommodation To be successful in this c... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Non-Union Stage Managers For Spring Touring Shows

ARTSPOWER NATIONAL TOURING THEATRE, one of America's most active and respected touring theatres for young and family audiences, is seeking stage managers for two different productions. Rehearsals are in Manhattan, then tours both locally and throughout the US. Stage Managers must possess excellent organizational and public relations skills. Must be local to the NYC area, and able to get to early morning call point in Manhattan. Must have a valid driver's license and ability to drive an e... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Artistic Director

POSITION SUMMARY: The Artistic Director is responsible for conceiving, developing, and implementing the artistic and community building vision and focus of Near West Theatre's mission. In collaboration with the Managing Director, the Artistic Director will also participate in major decisions about the ongoing development and delivery of the organization's mission, values and activities, with input from NWT staff, stakeholders, and the community. NWT's Artistic Director must be a compassionat... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Lighting Project Manager

Focus Lighting, a fast-paced, innovative, and award-winning architectural lighting design firm based in New York City, has an immediate opening for a full-time Project Manager. This is an extraordinary opportunity for a candidate that is intelligent, energetic, and who is eager to contribute to the creation of unique, world-class architectural projects (see some of our work at www.focuslighting.com). Seeking ONLY candidates with a background in architectural lighting or theatrical lighting ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Senior Insights Analyst

AKA NYC, a global advertising agency specializing in Broadway and live entertainment, is seeking a Senior Insights Analyst to analyze ticket sales, conduct market research and manipulate data from multiple sources to be usable by internal systems. The ideal candidate for this role will have a proven track record of converting data into clear actions that drive results. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: - Provide leadership on all aspects of sales and digital media insigh... (more)

: MUSICAL THEATER TODAY now accepting submissions!

Musical Theater Today is now accepting SUBMISSIONS of essays and editorials for our upcoming issue! We want to hear your point of view about musical theater today. How do you interpret the current state of musical theater? Are you optimistic for the future of the form, or not? Has there been something in the past year that has caught your eye and that you feel deserves more attention? Please let us know in the form of a piece of writing that is 250 - 5,000 words in length! All submissions... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Executive Director

POSITION SUMMARY In this leadership role, you will serve as Executive Director of Lyric Theatre Company (Lyric), responsible for engaging our community, membership, donors, and volunteers in promoting and delivering a community theater experience to 14,000+ attendees a year, while ensuring financial stability and security. Reporting to the Lyric Board of Directors, you will direct and oversee all functions of this non-profit. RESPONSIBILITIES • Oversee all day-to-day operational and financ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Manager, Email Marketing and Analytics

POSITION Manager, Email Marketing and Analytics DEPARTMENT Marketing OVERVIEW Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) serves three primary roles: it is the world's leading presenter of superb artistic programming, is a national leader in arts education and community relations, and functions as the manager of the Lincoln Center campus, which is home to 11 separate resident organizations. LCPA presents over 350 performances annually throughout our different performance series includ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Temporary Special Events Gala Assistant

The Temporary Special Events Gala Assistant will assist the department with the daily tasks associated with The Public Theater's Annual Gala and report to the Director, Special Events. This is a full time position, approximately 40 hours per week, with some nights and weekends required, as well as some heavy lifting. Specific responsibilities include, but are not limited to: • Manage all donation tracking, ticket sales, and solicitation activity in Tessitura for the Gala and other benefit... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Ballet Hispánico - Lighting Supervisor & Assistant Stage Manager

The Lighting Supervisor & Assistant Stage Manager (LS & ASM) is a part-time nonexempt employee of Ballet Hispánico reporting to and assisting the Director of Production. The LS & ASM provides oversight and assistance for all Ballet Hispánico electrics and lighting production activities and support the production goals of Ballet Hispánico including stagecraft, properties, scenery, and dancer management. The LS & ASM will execute lighting plots and will be a part of the advance, load-in (calling ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Manager, Special Events

The Public Theater is seeking a Manager of Special Events who will report to the Director, Special Events and be the lead in logistic planning for many Public Theater events in a fast-paced development office. Responsibilities: • Coordinate with Public Theater Front of House and Operations staff to manage event production needs (logistics, deliveries, storage/inventory, audio/visual, DJ, security, lighting, and any other vendors as needed) for 200 plus events a year, including Shakespear... (more)

