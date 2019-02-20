Off-Broadway Run of Joe Iconis' BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER Is in the Works

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Be More Chill composer Joe Iconis revealed that an off-Broadway production of Broadway Bounty Hunter, starring Annie Golden, is in the works.

The world premiere of Broadway Bounty Hunter took place at Barrington Stage Company in summer 2016.

Broadway Bounty Hunter features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, The Black Suits, Bloodsong of Love), book by Joe Iconis, Lance Rubin (author of Denton Little's Deathdate) and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Off Broadway: Once Upon A Mattress).

Inspired by the exploitation movies of the 1970s (think Shaft or Enter the Dragon), the musical follows a 60-ish-year-old, down-on-her-luck actor Annie as she's asked to become a bounty hunter and capture a South American drug lord. With a score rich with R&B and Funk (and a splash of '80s Rock 'n' Roll), the musical follows a woman of a certain age as she tries to find the inner strength she needs to save theatre and realize her true badass identity. Pure, unadulterated fun.

In addition to Golden, the Barrington production also starred Broadway veteran Jeff McCarthy (Broadway's Urinetown; BSC's Man of La Mancha) as "Mac Roundtree," and features Alan H. Green (BSC's Romance in Hard Times) and Scott Watanabe (Broadway's Allegiance), along with Badia Farha, Kourtney Keitt, Anastacia McCleskey, Jamie Patterson, Porsha Putney, George Salazar, Shannon Tyo, and Jason Veasey.



Photo Credit: Scott Barrow

