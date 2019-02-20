Off-Broadway Run of Joe Iconis' BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER Is in the Works

Feb. 20, 2019  

Off-Broadway Run of Joe Iconis' BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER Is in the Works

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Be More Chill composer Joe Iconis revealed that an off-Broadway production of Broadway Bounty Hunter, starring Annie Golden, is in the works.

The world premiere of Broadway Bounty Hunter took place at Barrington Stage Company in summer 2016.

Broadway Bounty Hunter features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, The Black Suits, Bloodsong of Love), book by Joe Iconis, Lance Rubin (author of Denton Little's Deathdate) and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Off Broadway: Once Upon A Mattress).

Inspired by the exploitation movies of the 1970s (think Shaft or Enter the Dragon), the musical follows a 60-ish-year-old, down-on-her-luck actor Annie as she's asked to become a bounty hunter and capture a South American drug lord. With a score rich with R&B and Funk (and a splash of '80s Rock 'n' Roll), the musical follows a woman of a certain age as she tries to find the inner strength she needs to save theatre and realize her true badass identity. Pure, unadulterated fun.

In addition to Golden, the Barrington production also starred Broadway veteran Jeff McCarthy (Broadway's Urinetown; BSC's Man of La Mancha) as "Mac Roundtree," and features Alan H. Green (BSC's Romance in Hard Times) and Scott Watanabe (Broadway's Allegiance), along with Badia Farha, Kourtney Keitt, Anastacia McCleskey, Jamie Patterson, Porsha Putney, George Salazar, Shannon Tyo, and Jason Veasey.

Photo Credit: Scott Barrow

Related Articles

Reviews: Anne Washburn's Trump-Era Play SHIPWRECK in London

Reviews: Anne Washburn's Trump-Era Play SHIPWRECK in London

VIDEO: Jordan and Osnes Sing 'The Next Ten Minutes Ago'

VIDEO: Jordan and Osnes Sing 'The Next Ten Minutes Ago'

VIDEO: FROZEN's First Female Olaf Gets a Surprise from Josh Gad

VIDEO: FROZEN's First Female Olaf Gets a Surprise from Josh Gad

Photos: New CURSED CHILD Photos, Plus More Tickets Released!

Photos: New CURSED CHILD Photos, Plus More Tickets Released!

More Hot Stories For You

  • BE MORE CHILL Breaks House Record In First Week On Broadway
  • THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Musical Will Hold Reading in London
  • Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In On Paper Mill's MY VERY OWN BRITISH INVASION
  • Original St. Ann's Cast Members Rebecca Naomi Jones, Damon Daunno, and More Will Lead Broadway Run of OKLAHOMA!
  • Josh Young and Emily Padgett Announce Birth of Baby Girl
  • VIDEO: Dolly Parton Celebrates The London Opening of 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE