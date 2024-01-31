ON A WING AND A CHAIR To Be Presented At Green Room 42!

Inspired by a true story, On A Wing And A Chair is a new musical about a lawn chair, weather balloons, and a man who flies.

The Hearty Meal is having their Green Room 42 debut with Click Here

Inspired by a true story, On A Wing And A Chair is a new musical about a lawn chair, weather balloons, and a man who flies. In this concert, we're taking you behind the scenes of the show, the songs, and the stories of the most recent show from RJ Christian (Ratatouille the Musical) and Cameron Reese (Ships), co-writers of The Sample Platter (54 Below) and Morbin Time: A Morbius Parody Musical (Caveat).

Co-produced by Zeynep Akça, Jo Wiegandt, and Jamiel T. Burkhart, this concert is brought to you by The Hearty Meal and MilkyWay Theatre Company. The Hearty Meal created by composer/lyricist RJ Christian and book writer Cameron Reese as a means to develop innovative new musical theater. RJ is a singer, actor, composer-lyricist, and TikToker based in NYC who's incredible musicianship is showcased at its peak in this piece. The music is complemented by the equally talented book writer Cameron Reese. Come see our new show in this one night only musical presentation.

Featuring an ALL-STAR cast, Pablo David Laucerica (Dear Evan Hansen National Tour), Jen Diaz, Joe Castinado, and Alia Cuadros Contreras (Morbin Time) this concert will have you flying high with such joy while taking you on a journey up into the sky and back down to earth! With direction by Zeynep Akça, a Brooklyn-based director, producer, and educator, this cast will make you want to rejoice at the moving story unfolding right before your eyes.

Join The Hearty Meal on February 18th, 2023 at Green Room 42, buy your tickets online at the link below starting at $21.00.




