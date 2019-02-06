Norm Lewis To Lead THE MUSIC MAN At The Kennedy Center

Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis will lead THE MUSIC MAN at The Kennedy Center next year!

This American favorite and winner of six Tony Awards® follows traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize... despite the fact he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. The musical features a book, music, and lyrics by Meredith Wilson.

Norm Lewis most recently appeared as Papa Ge in Once On This Island and Sweeney Todd in the Off-Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Barrow Street Theatre. Tony nominated for his role in Porgy and Bess, Lewis made history as the first African-American to play the title role in The Phantom of the Opera. He can be seen recurring in VH1's "Daytime Divas" and ABC's "Scandal."

The production will run February 6-10, 2019 in the Eisenhower Theater.

Broadway Center Stage series consists of starry semi-staged productions featuring talent and creative teams from Broadway and here in the nation's capital. Following on the heels of the wildly successful inaugural year, which included sold-out productions of Chess and In the Heights and continues with How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, next season's series of musicals will feature Little Shop of Horrors, Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's tuneful and hilarious musical about a megalomaniacal R&B singing carnivorous plant; Meredith Wilson's Tony Award®-winning classic, The Music Man; and The Who's Tommy, the Tony Award®-winning musical based on the iconic 1969 rock concept album.

