Norbert Leo Butz Signs With APA

Norbert Leo Butz, Broadway veteran who is known for his work on stage and screen, has signed with APA, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Butz studied at Webster University and went on to become a theatre actor, winning a Tony and Drama Desk Award for his roles in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Catch Me If You Can.

Butz also appeared in several films and television programs, including Luce, The Amusement Park (upcoming), Dan in Real Life, Better Living Through Chemistry, The English Teacher, Disconnect, Greetings from Tim Buckley, Higher Ground, Fair Game, "Mercy Street," "Bloodline," "Blue Bloods," "The Good Wife," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Law & Order: SVU."

A frequent performer onstage, Butz began as a swing in the original production of Rent. Since then, Butz has appeared in Big Fish, Dead Accounts, Catch Me If You Can (Tony Award), Enron, Speed-the-Plow, Is He Dead?, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Tony Award), Thou Shalt Not, My Fair Lady, and Moulin Rouge. Off-Broadway credits include Edward Bond's The Whirligig, How I Learned to Drive, Fifty Words, Buicks (Drama Desk nomination), The Last Five Years (Drama Desk nomination), Juno and the Paycock.

Butz also originated the roles of Fiyero Tigelaar in Wicked (where he met and married his costar Michelle Federer).