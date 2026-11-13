Nick Caycedo to Debut Solo Comedy Musical WHERE ARE YOU FROM at The PIT

Actor Nick Caycedo is debuting his solo comedy musical at The PIT's Mainstage at 9:30pm. WHERE ARE YOU FROM is a punchy, soulful solo origin(al) comedy musical that explores the hilarious and bewildering experience of being a Colombian-American (who has never set foot in Colombia) growing up in Vermont. This will be Nick's first time presenting original work to the public, outside of a small preview in Burlington, VT.

Nick Caycedo is an actor, singer-songwriter, and evangelizer of the Maple Creemee based in New York City. Born and raised in Colchester, VT, Nick has appeared on professional stages around the country, including The Great Gatsby Immersive Show (Off-Broadway), La Mama Cantata (La MaMa), John Leguizamo's Kiss My Aztec (Hartford Stage) and with SHIZ comedy troupe at UCB.

Nick will be joined by special guest, Broadway's Ally Bonino, known for originating the role of Lucy Burns in the Tony Award-winning musical SUFFS, providing vocals for 'John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch' on Netflix, and most recently The Snow Goose (Goodspeed). Bonino is set to debut one of Nick's original tunes.

Packed with original songs and colorful characters, WHERE ARE YOU FROM will resonate with anyone who's ever asked themselves if it's too late to do the big scary thing you're dreaming about. Audiences are invited to join Nick for ONE NIGHT ONLY as he attempts to answer the question that follows him wherever he goes:

Event Details

WHERE ARE YOU FROM

Friday, November 13th at 9:30pm

The PIT NYC

Starring: Nick Caycedo

Tickets: https://thepit-nyc.com/events/where-are-you-from/

Running time: approx 75 minutes

Producer: Michael Liebhauser

Consulting Producer: Ari Conte

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